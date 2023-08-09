Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Revenues to Reach USD 686.92 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 548.59 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.

It is estimated that around 10% of the total population in Latin America has diabetes. It is a common disease in the region, particularly in Mexico, witnessing an increasing prevalence of type-2 diabetes. Rising obesity rates and genetic factors are identified as the reason behind this spike. Lifestyle changes have caused a significant rise in the diabetic population, documented in various reports and surveys. The growing number of diabetics increases the demand for devices like self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems. Glucometers are used by nearly 90% of Type 1 diabetics in developed countries. Improved primary healthcare access and coverage of noncommunicable diseases have enhanced services.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 548.59 million Market Size (2028) USD 686.92 million CAGR (2023-2028) 4.60% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of diabetes. Improved primary healthcare access.





Who are the Top Companies in the Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market?

The market is fragmented. A few major manufacturers enjoy a global market presence, while the remaining manufacturers are confined to local or region-specific markets. To strengthen their market share, players are focused on mergers and acquisitions.

The significant players in the Latin American self-monitoring blood glucose market are,

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Platinum Equity (LifeScan)

Arkray

Ascensia

Agamatrix Inc.

Bionime Corporation

Acon

Medisana

Trivida

Rossmax

Key Highlights from the Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Report :

Blood Glucose Test Strips in High Demand

Test strips are used once and then discarded, leading to continuous costs. The demand for blood glucose test strips is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of patients with diabetes.

Poorly controlled diabetes is linked to higher risks of hospitalization and mortality from viral diseases. Increased awareness of diabetes is expected to boost the use of such devices for diagnosis and treatment.

Industry players are using various strategies like collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain more market share.

Brazil to Dominate the Market

It is estimated that the diabetic population in Brazil could increase by 74% between 2017 and 2045. Brazil ranks sixth in the global population and fourth in diabetes prevalence.

Brazil has various programs to provide medicine and increased access to essential medicines. Free immunization and medicine coverage, including diabetes treatment, is part of Brazil's healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health and private pharmacies in the country are collaborating to provide free insulin and oral diabetes medications.

What are the Latest Developments in the Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market?

In June 2022, The Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics (DTT) journal published evidence showing that using the OneTouch Reveal mobile app and the OneTouch Verio Reflect blood glucose meter connected through Bluetooth can help people with diabetes improve their blood sugar control.

January 2022: Roche launched its new point-of-care blood glucose monitor designed for hospital professionals, with a companion device shaped like a touchscreen smartphone that will run its apps.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Based on Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices and Geography.

By Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Glucometer Devices Blood Glucose Test Strips Lancets

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America



