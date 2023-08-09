Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market Set to Soar Past USD 4.95 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids market , increased focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, advancements in lipid extraction and purification techniques, growing utilization of nannochloropsis lipids in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, expansion of algae-based biofuel production, rising adoption of nannochloropsis-derived lipids in aquaculture and animal feed industries, the emergence of new applications in cosmetics and personal care products, development of value-added products from nannochloropsis lipids, growing investments in research and development for algae-based technologies, are the market trends promoting the growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 63

Figures - 67

Prominent Players in Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market

AstaReal

Cyanotech

Kemin Industries

Roquette Frères

Solazyme

Alltech

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

DSM

Nutraceuticals International Corporation

Omega Protein

Pronova BioPharma

Univar Solutions

Xian Natural Bio-engineering

Xian Green Biotechnology

Yunnan Bio-Sun Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Binzhou Haisheng Bio-Tech

Zhejiang NHU

Zhejiang New Era Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Tianrun Biotechnology

Zhejiang Yigeda Biotechnology

Crude Nannochloropsis Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Crude Nannochloropsis type dominated the global market owing to its ease of extraction. It also offers cost advantages due to the simplified extraction process. The lower complexity of extraction methods results in reduced production costs, making crude lipids an economically viable option, especially for applications where high purity is not the primary requirement.

Biofuels are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, biofuels are the leading segment as they are suitable for conversion into biodiesel through transesterification. In addition, Crude nannochloropsis lipids, with their high lipid content and favorable lipid profiles, are suitable for conversion into biodiesel through transesterification. The increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources, coupled with favorable government policies promoting biofuels, drives the market growth in this segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region boasts research institutions, and a strong focus on biofuels, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics industries. These factors contribute to the market dominance and growth in this region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids.

Key Developments in Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market

