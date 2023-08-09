Maldives Hospitality Market Revenues to Reach USD 864.81 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Maldives Hospitality Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 558.10 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period.



The Maldivian hospitality industry has been developing on a “One Island, One Resort” basis and has become the best-yielding Asian market. With escalating scheduled openings of new resorts and guesthouses with almost 2,000 new rooms/keys addition, the industry is attracting more investors. The supportive government policies in the hospitality industry in the Maldives have also become one of the pillars of economic growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 558.10 million Market Size (2028) USD 864.81 million CAGR (2023-2028) 9.15% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Escalating scheduled openings of new resorts and guesthouses. Supportive government policies in the hospitality industry.

Who are the Top Companies in the Maldives Hospitality Market?

The Maldivian hospitality market is merged into international hotel brands that are expanded into the country and domestic chains and independently performing resorts.

The key players holding the Maldivian hospitality market are:

Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide

InterContinental Hotels Group

AccorHotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

Ritz-Carlton

The Emirates Group

Kuredu Resort & Spa

Key Highlights from the Maldives Hospitality Market Report :

Growing Number of Tourists to the Maldives

The Maldives has been welcoming an increasing number of visitors to the nation since 2010. It welcomed more than 1.6 million international visitors in 2023, at a 13.9% year-on-year growth rate.

As per the Ministry of Tourism, China constituted 6.3% of total international arrivals, followed by Germany, with 7.3% of the total share. Visitors from the United Kingdom, Italy, and India are on the rise, with 8.8%, 7.1%, and 11.9% year-on-year growth rates.

Germany to Account for Major Market Growth

What are the Latest Developments in the Maldives Hospitality Market?

In May 2023, La Vie Hotels & Resorts officially announced the launch of its new lifestyle brand, NOOE, along with its first resort in the Maldives. NOOE targets to be a place where guests can experience great things, with lively lobbies, local-favorite restaurants, day-club-style pools, and gyms that inspire both work and relaxation.

In April 2022, Outrigger Hospitality Group acquired the freshly refurbished five-star Maafushivaru Resort in the Maldives, adding another outstanding beach property to its growing worldwide portfolio.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Maldives Hospitality Market Based on Type and Segment:

By Type Chain Hotels Independent Hotels By Segment Resorts/Marinas Guesthouses Hotels



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Maldives Hospitality Market Report (2023-2028) .

