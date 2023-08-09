Organic Pigments Market Revenues to Reach USD 5.01 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Organic Pigments Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.84 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period.

Pigments are compounds used to color materials. Organic pigments are vibrant, strong, and clear but less light-resistant than inorganic ones. They can partly dissolve in thermoplastics and tend to migrate more. The increased demand from the paints, coatings, and textile industries is expected to drive the organic pigments market in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the market, led by China, India, and Japan.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Organic Pigments Market?

The market is partially fragmented, with the major players accounting for a marginal share. The significant players in the global organic pigments market are,

BASF SE

Clariant

Colorwen International Corp.

DIC Corporation

Hangzhou Han-Color Chemical Co. Ltd

Heubach GmbH

Indian Chemical Industries

Koel Colours Pvt Ltd

Origo Chemical

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Trust Chem Co. Ltd

Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd

Vipul Organics Ltd

VOXCO India

Key Highlights from the Global Organic Pigments Market Report :

Growing Demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry

Organic pigments play a significant role in the paints and coatings industry, which is poised to be the fastest-growing end-user market in the coming years.

Organic pigments provide vibrant colors, good dispersion, and strong tinting strength through precise processing.

The automotive industry uses coatings for both interior and exterior parts, requiring UV protection, heat resistance, and more.

In construction, furniture and architectural coatings are major paint consumers, protecting wood and offering decorative appeal.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the organic pigment market in the coming years due to the rising demand from countries like India and China.

Major organic pigment producers are situated in the Asia-Pacific, including companies like Indian Chemical Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Koel Colours Pvt Ltd, and Hangzhou Han-Color Chemical Co. Ltd.

Growth in infrastructure and construction activities in India and China is boosting furniture consumption. The automotive sector's growth through initiatives like "Make in India" and electric vehicle investments expands the scope for organic pigments in paints and coatings.

Organic pigments also find applications in the plastics industry, and the Asia-Pacific region manufactures 52% of the world's plastic.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Organic Pigments Market?

In April 2022, the Heubach Group launched its next-generation pigments, dyes, pigment dispersions, and specialized materials at the American Coatings Exhibition in Indianapolis.

In January 2022, Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners partnered to acquire Clariant's Pigments division for USD 878.45 million.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Organic Pigments Market Based on Pigment Type, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Pigment Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Anthraquinone Other Pigment Types





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Paints and Coatings Plastics and Polymer Printing and Packaging Textile Other End-user Industries





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Organic Pigments Market Report (2023-2028) .

