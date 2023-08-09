Industrial Labels Market Revenues to Reach USD 30.52 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Industrial Labels Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 23.70 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period.

Industrial labels are materials used to mark equipment, providing information and durability in challenging environments. They resist factors like heat, moisture, and solvents that can damage labels. Long-term readability on tough devices is vital for industrial labeling applications. The logistics and automotive sectors are driving the demand for labels to aid identification and supply chain management. RFID and barcode technologies in labels can streamline logistics for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. However, small-scale businesses find industrial label manufacturing costly due to investments and specialized staff.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 23.70 billion Market Size (2028) USD 30.52 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.19% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from logistics and automotive sectors. Technological advancements.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Industrial Labels Market?

The market is fragmented. Key players are focused on innovating new solutions through acquisitions, collaborations, or investments. The significant players in the global industrial labels market are,

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Brady Corporation

UPM RAFLATAC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Brook + Whittle Ltd

OMNI SYSTEMS

Asean Pack

Computer Imprintable Label Systems Ltd (CISL Ltd)

LabelTac.com

Orianaa Décorpack Pvt. Ltd

Dura-ID Solutions Limited

GA International Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Industrial Labels Market Report :

Growth in the Warning/Security Labels Segment

The popularity of warning and security labels is expected to increase due to factors like more similar items, safety concerns, and branding changes.

R&D activities and technological innovations will likely open new opportunities for these labels.

Packaging solutions in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors promote market expansion. The threat of counterfeit products is increasing the demand for smart labels in pharmaceuticals. UHF and NFC technology-integrated labels are used for product traceability and drug adherence.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market

China is automating its label printing industry with advanced systems like servo motors, automatic registration, inline stamping, and ERP integration.

Japan's e-commerce sector drives the expansion of industrial labels, which are essential for packaging in logistics, compliance, and tracking.

India's label and packaging printing sector is growing due to changing packaging trends and increased demand for labeling equipment.

In South Korea, traditional methods like letterpress and gravure are dominating the market. But short runs, flexible packaging, and variable data are growing in popularity.

Australia's food industry is significant, demanding detailed packaging and labeling that meets regulations.

Across Asia-Pacific, the demand for industrial labels is increasing due to regulatory awareness, the need for logistics tracking, emerging packaging technologies, the growing pharmaceutical industry, and convenience-driven demand.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Industrial Labels Market?

In March 2023, Brady Corporation launched a new RFID label specially designed for use in extreme temperatures and chemical environments, a suitable solution for tracing lab samples and equipment.

In January 2023, Avery Dennison announced a major investment (more than USD 100 million) in the Americas for constructing a new manufacturing facility in Queretaro, Mexico.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Industrial Labels Market Based on Raw Material, Mechanism, Product Type, Printing Technology, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Raw Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Metal Labels Plastic/Polymer Labels

By Mechanism (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pressure Sensitive Labelling Shrink Sleeve Labelling Other Mechanisms (Heat Transfer, Glue-Applied Labelling)

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Warning/Security Labels Branding Labels Weatherproof Labels Equipment Asset Tags Other Product Types (Tire Labels, Multiple Die-cut Labels)

By Printing Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Analog Printing Digital Printing

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Electronics Industry Food & Beverage Automotive Healthcare Other End-user Verticals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



