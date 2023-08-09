Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.94 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period.



The expansion in healthcare expenditure and premiumization of products is increasing the market's growth. The market players are establishing innovative strategies to market their products through e-commerce websites as well as advertisements, due to which consumers are attracted to the products. Ayurvedic toothpaste comprises ingredients like aloe vera, soda, myrrh, eucalyptus oil, plant extract, and essential oils. It is free from toxic ingredients, which has increased the demand for the product. As people are becoming more conscious of their oral hygiene and health, demand for such Ayurvedic products is expected to rise shortly.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.94 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 14.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia Largest Market Asia Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers People becoming more conscious of their oral hygiene. Premiumization of healthcare products.

Who are the Top Companies in the Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market?

The ayurvedic toothpaste market is highly competitive in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the ayurvedic toothpaste market are:

Dabur India Ltd

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Vicco Laboratories

Unilever PLC

Amway Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Auromere Inc.

Sunrider International

Key Highlights from the Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market Report :

Deterring Oral Health Among Population Globally

The prevalence of oral diseases is increasing with growing urbanization and changes in living conditions, owing to inadequate exposure to fluoride, the availability and affordability of foods with high sugar content, and poor access to oral healthcare services in the community.

Likewise, the rapid consumption of sugary foods and beverages, tobacco, and alcohol has contributed to global oral health problems. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are a significant problem in many countries and affect people throughout their lives, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement, and even death.

APAC to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region possesses the major market share in the global market, with major countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Thailand. Furthermore, research-based evidence suggests that ayurvedic toothpaste has numerous functional benefits over commercially available toothpaste.

Traditional Ayurvedic products, comprising toothpaste, are becoming more popular as people become more aware of the concept as an alternative to chemical formulations that pushes for a holistic and personalized approach in all areas, comprising the personal care products business. The market in the country is further expected to grow faster due to the Indian government's promotion of indigenous products and increasing nationalistic tendencies.

What are the Latest Developments in the Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market?

In May 2023, Dabur India introduced Dabur Herb’lActivated Charcoal toothpaste to attract younger consumers. Charcoal is a popular cleanser, detoxifier, and good absorbent. Dabur India aimed to enhance its product portfolio with the launch of whitening toothpaste and cater to the demand of urban consumers.

In November 2022, Vitro Naturals introduced herb-rich and fluoride-free toothpaste. It uses herbs like neem, cloves, babool, and mint leaves and protects against teeth and gum infections, bad breath, toothache, and cavities, and reduces gum and tooth pain.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market Based on Distribution Channel and Geography:

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Stores Pharmacies/Drug Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Ayurvedic Toothpaste Market Report (2023-2028) .

