Cement Market Volumes to Reach 5.48 Billion Tons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Cement Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 3.86 billion tons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period.

Cement is a crucial binding agent used in construction. The global cement market is expected to witness growth due to increasing residential construction in Asia-Pacific and infrastructure activities in the Middle East & Africa. Abundant raw materials like fly ash are also an added advantage. Due to environmental concerns, the world is shifting toward green construction, presenting more opportunities for the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 5.48 billion tons Market Size (2028) 3.86 billion tons CAGR (2023-2028) 7.23% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Volume (Tons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Regional construction activities. Raw material availability.





Key Highlights from the Global Cement Market Report :

Growing Residential Construction

The residential sector is a significant driver of cement demand. New construction projects are increasing due to rising middle-class disposable income.

Building standards and energy-efficient regulations are making cement popular in residential construction. Government initiatives are promoting the use of green cement.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, has shown substantial growth in the cement market.

China's construction sector is experiencing remarkable growth. In India, the government initiatives for affordable housing led to the construction and sanctioning of millions of residences in metropolitan regions.

These trends are expected to continue over the short-term, positively influencing the growth of the global cement market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Cement Market?

In May 2023, Cemex acquired a cement plant near Madrid, Spain, with a production of 100,000 metric tons to supply lower-carbon Vertua cement for mortar production.

In May 2023, ACC and Ambuja Cement launched a cutting-edge Cement and Concrete Research & Development facility at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Cement Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (In Tons), 2018-2028) Portland Blended Other Types



By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (In Tons), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Infrastructure Industrial and Institutional

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (In Tons), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN countries Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



