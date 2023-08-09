Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Global Market 2023-2035: In-Vitro Testing Limitations and Regulatory Challenges Pose Obstacles for Market

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market and offers insights into its growth potential until 2035.

Market Overview:

The global animal testing market was valued at $10.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.38% during 2019-2025 and 2.13% during 2025-2035. The USA and Japan are the major players in the animal testing market, with the USA's market valued at $4.67 billion in 2019, and Japan's market valued at $1.03 billion in the same year. The growth in these markets is driven by increased research and development activities in end-use industries and regulations requiring animal experiments before human testing.

Market Challenges:

The slow anticipated future growth rates (from 2021 to 2035) in the animal testing market can be attributed to the requirement from federal agencies on biopharma companies to adopt 3R principles (replace, reduce, refine animals used in laboratory research), protests from animal welfare organizations, and the US Environmental Protection Agency's decision to rule out mammal testing for chemicals by 2035.

Non-Animal Testing:

The global non-animal alternative testing market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during 2019-2025. The USA's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.34 billion in 2019, with a forecasted CAGR of 13.09% during 2019-2025. Japan's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.06 billion in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% through 2025.

Drivers of Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market:

The adoption of non-animal alternative testing methods is driven by technological advances in drug development, ethical concerns over animal experimentation, high costs of animal studies, government programs for non-animal testing, increased research and development activities, and social awareness against animal cruelty. The cosmetics industry is a major adopter of non-animal testing methods.

Challenges of Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market:

Challenges include regulatory mandates on animal testing for drug/medical device approval, limitations in in-vitro testing technologies, and the lack of predictive ability of in-vitro testing over in-vivo testing.

Conclusion:

The animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market present opportunities for growth, especially in developed countries. Non-animal alternative testing technology developers should focus on getting OECD approval for their technologies and collaborate with animal welfare organizations for better promotion. The adoption rate of non-animal alternative testing technologies is expected to be higher in developed markets compared to emerging nations.



A selection of Companies mentioned in this report includes

Cyprotex

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BioIVT

Emulate, Inc

MatTek Corporation





