Smart Healthcare Market to Cross USD 381.22 Billion by 2030 due to Rise in Chronic Diseases and Aging Population Coupled with Growing Emphasis on Patient-Centric Care | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report states that the Smart Healthcare Market reached a value of $143.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to achieve $381.22 billion by 2030. It is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% throughout the forecast span from 2023 to 2030.”

Smart healthcare, often referred to as "smart health" or "digital health," is a revolutionary concept that leverages cutting-edge technologies to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of healthcare services. It encompasses a wide range of digital solutions, data-driven strategies, and innovative tools that aim to transform the traditional healthcare landscape into a more interconnected, patient-centric, and proactive ecosystem. At its core, smart healthcare harnesses the power of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, blockchain, and telemedicine.

The smart healthcare market is rapidly evolving, driven by a convergence of technological advancements, shifting demographics, and increasing demands for efficient and patient-centered healthcare solutions. This dynamic ecosystem of interconnected devices, data analytics, and healthcare services is reshaping the industry landscape. The global prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory ailments, is on the rise. Simultaneously, the world's population is aging, leading to a greater demand for healthcare services. Smart healthcare technologies offer real-time monitoring, remote patient management, and personalized treatment options, enabling healthcare providers to effectively manage chronic conditions and cater to the needs of an aging population.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

Allscripts Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

LogiTag Medical Solutions

IBM

Siemens

SAMSUNG & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Smart Healthcare Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the smart healthcare market is a complex interplay of challenges and opportunities. While funding constraints and delayed adoption can pose short-term setbacks, the emphasis on cost-effectiveness, remote healthcare solutions, data-driven decision-making, and the long-term potential for growth can shape the market's trajectory even in the face of economic uncertainty. Industry players that can navigate these challenges while strategically leveraging emerging opportunities are poised to contribute to the continued advancement of the smart healthcare sector.

Smart Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 143.4 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 381.22 Bn CAGR CAGR of 13 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Smart Healthcare Market: Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Electronic Health Records, mHealth, Smart Pills and Syringes, Telemedicine, and Smart RFID Cabinets)

• By Application (Inventory Management and Storage, Treatment, Monitoring, Other)

Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the smart healthcare market in the region. The intricate interplay of geopolitical factors and technological advancements has created challenges that impact supply chains, innovation, market stability, regulations, data security, and international cooperation. Navigating these challenges will require stakeholders in the smart healthcare sector to be agile and adaptable, finding ways to continue advancing healthcare technologies despite geopolitical constraints.

Key Regional Developments

The regional dynamics of the smart healthcare market reflect a global movement towards innovative healthcare solutions that enhance patient care, increase access, and streamline operations. North America remains at the forefront of smart healthcare adoption due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, high-tech ecosystem, and supportive regulatory environment. Europe is embracing smart healthcare as a means to address the challenges posed by an aging population and rising healthcare costs. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid urbanization and increasing healthcare awareness, driving the adoption of smart healthcare technologies.

Key Takeaway from Smart Healthcare Market Study

The Electronic Health Records (EHR) segment has emerged as a pivotal force in the modernization of healthcare systems. EHR systems offer an all-encompassing platform to manage patient information, medical histories, treatment plans, and diagnostic results in a secure, efficient, and accessible manner.

The Hospital segment, an epicenter of medical care, is experiencing a transformative shift driven by technology. From smart beds that monitor patient vital signs to robotic-assisted surgeries, hospitals are leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and optimize resource allocation.

Recent Developments Related to Smart Healthcare Market

Eaton , a global leader in power management solutions, has recently unveiled its groundbreaking Smart Ambient Monitoring API, further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation.

, a global leader in power management solutions, has recently unveiled its groundbreaking Smart Ambient Monitoring API, further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation. In a strategic move aimed at further expanding its presence in the healthcare technology sector, Ping An Healthcare and Technology has successfully acquired Ping An Smart Healthcare for a reported sum of $96.9 million.

