Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from USD 74.03 million in 2023 to USD 92.48 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Presently the market has now reached pre-pandemic levels. Over the medium term, increasing awareness and favorable government policies and non-government initiatives for curbing air pollution are expected to drive the market’s growth.

On the other hand, the high costs of air quality monitoring systems are expected to hamper the growth of the Asia Pacific air quality monitoring market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing technological advancements in air quality monitoring systems will likely create lucrative growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific air quality monitoring market in the forecast period.

China dominates the market and is likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of air quality among the public and governments across the country, coupled with supportive government policies.



Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Market Trends



Outdoor Segment to Witness Significant Growth



The outdoor air quality monitoring systems measure the concentration levels of pollutants, suspended particles, humidity, and temperature in outside air, i.e., in open spaces. They detect the levels of pollutants like CO2, O3, NO2, SO2, formaldehyde (HCHO), total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), etc.

Bangladesh had an average PM2.5 concentration of 76.9 micrograms per cubic meter of air (µg/m3) in 2021, making it the most polluted country in the world. This was almost 20 µg/m3 more than the average PM2.5 concentrations in India.

Air quality monitoring systems are majorly deployed by the respective governments in cities and public spaces of a particular state or country. These devices are weather-resistant and must meet certain environmental tests and simulations to be confided by some building certifications.

The outdoor monitors are further segmented into portable outdoor monitors, fixed outdoor monitors, dust and particulate monitors, and AQM stations. Portable outdoor monitors are the most widely deployed globally due to their operational advantage and easy deployment.

With the increasing urbanization and more people moving to urban areas, the air pollution levels in urban areas have increased. It is estimated that by 2050, 2.5 billion more people will live in urban areas. The high population density and diverse pollution sources like industrial facilities, municipal waste generation, and transport congestion lead to an urge for better air quality monitoring and addressal systems.

In November 2021, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), India, issued a directive to deploy around 100 air quality monitoring systems across Gurugram. These systems will monitor air and noise pollution levels along with weather parameters such as rainfall, wind velocity, etc. The data was supposed to be delivered to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Therefore, owing to such developments are expected to give a thrust to the outdoor monitor segment of the market during the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Market



According to the World Air Quality Report 2021, among the top 10 most polluted countries in the world, five were from the Asia-Pacific region. Among the top 20 polluted countries, eight were from the region.

As of 2021, China stands at 22nd position with an average of 32.6 µg/m³ PM2.5 concentration weighted by population according to the World Air Quality Report; in 2020, China stood at the 14th position with an average of 34.7µg/m³ PM2.5 concentration weighted by population. According to the world air quality report, in 2020, the 15 most polluted regional cities in East Asia were from China. Over a million people are estimated to die annually from air pollution in China. However, currently, the country is fighting back with innovative solutions.?

China has a long history of using air quality monitoring systems; the country started monitoring air quality in a few cities in the 1970s and set up an initial national monitoring system in the 1980s. In 2000, the daily Air Pollution Index (API) based on NO2, PM10, and SO2 monitoring data was introduced in the country to assess air quality in 42 cities.

In recent years, the Government of China has significantly improved air quality monitor coverage. The number of federal air monitoring stations across China increased from 661 to 1,800 between 2012 and 2020. This is in addition to thousands of air monitoring stations being managed and funded by the local governments.

In recent years, air quality monitoring has drawn attention due to the extensive concerns regarding air pollution in China. China’s air quality monitoring industry has grown faster than expected in recent years.

However, this technology has been concentrated mainly in urban where it is most required. As public interest and regulatory bodies focus on improving air quality, the Chinese air quality monitoring market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.?



Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Industry Overview



The Asia Pacific air quality monitoring market is moderately fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market (in no particular order) include Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc., among others.



