Helicopter Meteorological Software Market to Worth USD 178.3 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter meteorological software market size was valued at USD 104.7 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 111.8 million in 2023 to USD 178.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by operators and airlines retrofitting old helicopters and purchasing new ones with advanced meteorological software, enabling access to climate data through various means such as radars, sensors, airships, and helicopters. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Helicopter Meteorological Software Market, 2023–2030."

Major Players Profiled in the Helicopter Meteorological Software Market Report are:

All Weather, Inc. (U.S.)

Automasjon & Data AS (Norway)

Campbell Scientific (U.S.)

DTN LLC (U.S.)

EUROAVIONICS GmbH (Germany)

ForeFlight LLC (U.S.)

HELI EFB GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

InControl AS (Norway)

KONGSBERG Gruppen ASA (Norway)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.9 % 2030 Value Projection USD 178.3 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 111.8 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Offering

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Helicopter Meteorological Software Market Growth Drivers Rising Fleet of Helicopters to Catalyze the Market Growth Technological Advancements to Aid Real-time Data and Bolster Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact

Market Experienced Dual Impact by Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges to the helicopter meteorological software industry, including disrupted supply chains and declining demand. However, it also presented opportunities for companies to invest in R&D and launch advanced meteorological software to drive market growth.

Segments:

Helicopter Segment Dominates with Rapid Growth in Civil and Military Applications

By type, the market is split into helicopter and heliports/helipads. The helicopter segment holds the largest helicopter meteorological software market share and is estimated to experience a higher growth rate due to increasing demand and delivery of helicopters for diverse civil and military applications.

Emergence of Air Ambulance and Medical Equipment Transport Fuels EMS Growth

By application, the market is categorized into emergency medical services, corporate services, search & rescue, oil & gas, homeland security, transportation, and others. The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) segment is projected to be the largest, maintaining its dominance after the pandemic, driven by the growing demand for fast medical services and medical equipment transport via air ambulance and other emergency services.

Electronic Flight Display (EFD) Software Leads with Ongoing Technological Advancements

By offering, the market is trifurcated into Electronic Flight Display (EFD) software, application based software, PC/desktop software, and mobile software. The Electronic Flight Display (EFD) software segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to lead over the forecast period due to continuous technological advancements in aircraft avionics and meteorological software.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage



The research report for helicopter meteorological software presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Helicopter Fleet and Real-Time Weather Needs Propel Market Growth

The increasing helicopter fleet and demand for real-time weather information for safe operations are driving the need for meteorological software. Growing applications of helicopters in various fields, including transport and medical services further contribute to the helicopter meteorological software market growth.

However, despite technological advancements, their incompleteness in achieving absolute accuracy can act as a hindrance to the market during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Helicopter Meteorological Software Market

Global Helicopter Meteorological Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Helicopter Heliports/Helipads Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Emergency Medical Services Corporate Services Search & Rescue Oil & Gas Homeland Security Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Offering Electronic Flight Display (EFD) Software Application Based Software PC/Desktop Software Mobile Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America Helicopter Meteorological Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Helicopter Heliports/Helipads Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Emergency Medical Services Corporate Services Search & Rescue Oil & Gas Homeland Security Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Offering Electronic Flight Display (EFD) Software Application Based Software PC/Desktop Software Mobile Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Helicopter Heliports/Helipads Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Helicopter Heliports/Helipads



TOC Continued…!

Regional Insights

North America’s Growing Demand for Commercial Helicopters Boosts the Region's Dominance

In 2022, the North America market value reached USD 33.4 million, driven by the rising demand for helicopters in commercial applications and the presence of leading helicopter meteorological software players. The region is projected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising number of OEMs, advancements in technology, and infrastructure development, supporting the aerospace sector's rapid growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent OEMs Focus on Advanced Solutions and Strategic Collaborations for Leadership

The market of helicopter meteorological software is consolidated, with prominent global players offering diverse product portfolios, prioritizing advanced and cutting-edge solutions. Leading OEMs maintain their market position through acquisitions and partnerships.

Key Industry Development

July 2020: Leonardo S.p.A. introduced an advanced avionics software release and received certification for the AW 139 helicopter. This twin-engine helicopter has achieved phase 8 certification for Honeywell Primus Epic integrated avionics offshore modes, with an optional kit available.

