Sterilization Services Market Size to Reach $6.21 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.9% CAGR with Onsite Sterilization Segment Driving Growth During 2022-2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Sterilization Services Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Mode of Delivery, Method, Service Type, End User, and Geography,” the market size is expected to reach $6.21 billion in 2030 from $3.36 billion in 2022, it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030, By method, the ethylene oxide segment held the largest market share in 2022 and the chlorine dioxide segment is registering the highest CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2030.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004899





Global Sterilization Services Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.36 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 6.21 Billion in 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 213 No. of Tables 140 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Mode of Delivery, Method, Service Type, End User, and Geography





Global Sterilization Services Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG, Cosmed Group, E-BEAM Services Inc, Life Science Outsourcing Inc., MEDISTRI SA, Midwest Sterilization Corporation, Sotera Health Company, Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd., Steris Plc, Scapa, Cretex Medical, ClorDiSys Solutions Inc, Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, and Boulder Sterilization are among the leading companies operating in the sterilization services market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the sterilization services market. Many market players are launching their innovative products in the sterilization services market with advanced features.

In August 2020, Sterigenics acquired Lotron Industries, a Canada-based company that offers electron beam processing services and equipment. The acquisition is expected to expand the company’s electron beam (EBeam) footprint and add new expertise to its business.

In May 2023, Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. acquired J-Pac Medical as its partner in manufacturing, packaging, and sterilization outsourcing to medical device and diagnostic companies. J-Pac Medical operates in a 60,000 sq. ft. ISO 13485 certified and FDA-registered facility with cleanroom capabilities in New Hampshire and has strong supplier relationships in Costa Rica.





Browse key market insights spread across 213 pages with 140 list of tables & 67 list of figures from the report, "Sterilization Services Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Geographic Analysis by Mode of Delivery (Offsite Sterilization Services and Onsite Sterilization Services), Method (Ethylene Oxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Gamma Ray, Electron Beam, Autoclave Steam, and Others), Service Type (Contract Sterilization and Microbial Reduction Services, Testing and Validation Services, Equipment, and Others), End User (Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, and Others), and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/sterilization-services-market





Continuous Developments in Sterilization Technology to Boost the Global Sterilization Services Market Growth During 2022-2030:

Continuous improvements in low-temperature sterilization systems have reduced processing time and expanded capabilities for instrument reprocessing. The sterilization processes traditionally used for medical products include steam, EtO, ionizing radiation (gamma or e-beam), low-temperature steam and formaldehyde, and dry heat (hot air). Most new methods are oxidative processes based on "peroxy" compounds. These include sterilants based on hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, peroxysulfate, chlorine dioxide, and ozone. Hydrogen-peroxide-based low-temperature sterilization is a new sterilization technology for temperature-dependent medical devices. Several sterilization processes involve the use of peracetic acid. For example, the Steris machine—a liquid system manufactured by Steris Corp—utilizes peracetic acid for sterilizing endoscopes. On the other hand, in disinfectors such as Nu-Cidex from Johnson & Johnson Medical Ltd., peracetic acid is used as a liquid sterilant for sanitizing thermolabile endoscopes. Vapor-phase generators employing peracetic acid are sold for decontaminating, disinfection, or sterilizing products such as isolators. Compared to EtO, chlorine dioxide offers several advantages; it does not have EtO's chemical solubility and is not flammable in air at the concentrations employed. Thus, the abovementioned factors generate a high demand for oxidative processes, which, in turn, is likely to augment the sterilization services market growth during the forecast period.





Global Sterilization Services Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Sterilization Services Market” is segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, method, service type, end user, and geography. Based on the mode of delivery, the sterilization services market is segmented into offsite sterilization services and onsite sterilization services. The offsite sterilization segment held a larger sterilization Services market share in 2022; however, the onsite sterilization segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on method, the sterilization services market is segmented into ethylene oxide, chlorine dioxide, gamma ray, electron beam, autoclave steam, and others. The ethylene oxide segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the chlorine dioxide segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on service type, the sterilization services market is segmented into contract sterilization and microbial reduction services, testing and validation services, equipment, and others. The contract sterilization and microbial reduction services segment held the largest market share in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is segmented into medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, and others. The medical device companies segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Directly Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004899









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Sterilization Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Medical Device Sterilization Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Sterilization Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Sterilization Containers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Sterilization Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Pharmaceutical Sterilization Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: