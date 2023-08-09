Global Waste-to-Energy Market by Waste Type - Forecast 2023-2030: Anaerobic Digestion Process Leads the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste-to-Energy Market by Waste Type (Liquid-Waste, Solid-Waste), Process (Anaerobic Digestion, Depolymerization, Gasification), Deployment, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Waste-to-Energy Market size was estimated at USD 45.79 billion in 2022, USD 49.87 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.41% to reach USD 108.73 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:







The Global Waste-to-Energy Market research report categorizes the market and provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the following sub-markets:

Waste Type: Liquid-Waste and Solid-Waste, with Liquid-Waste commanding the largest market share of 65.44% in 2022, followed by Solid-Waste.

Process: Anaerobic Digestion, Depolymerization, Gasification, Hydrothermal Carbonization, Plasma Gasification, and Pyrolysis, with Anaerobic Digestion commanding the largest market share of 22.23% in 2022, followed by Depolymerization.

Deployment: Private and Public, with Private commanding the largest market share of 55.68% in 2022, followed by Public.

Application: Electricity and Transport Fuels, with Electricity commanding the largest market share of 54.66% in 2022, followed by Transport Fuels.

Region: Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and more), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), with Europe, Middle East & Africa commanding the largest market share of 42.71% in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific.







The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Waste-to-Energy Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Waste-to-Energy Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Waste-to-Energy Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Waste-to-Energy Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Waste-to-Energy Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Waste-to-Energy Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Waste-to-Energy Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing energy demand from residential and commercial sectors and growing focus towards renewable energy

Governments initiatives and financial schemes to encourage production of energy from wastes

Restraints

High ownership cost associated with waste-to-energy plant setup

Opportunities

Emergence of technologically automated & advanced waste-to-energy solutions and systems

Increasing investments in the new waste-to-energy facilities

Challenges

Rising concerns related to the environmental hazards and unregulated waste trade of the waste-to-energy

Market Trends

Favorable government measures and energy security broaden the scope of America's waste-to-energy innovation

Rapid population growth, increasing government initiatives, and rising electricity consumption levels create huge potential for the waste-to-energy market in the Asia-Pacific region

Ongoing plant expansion activities, the presence of giant players, and emerging funding opportunities create lucrative scope for the waste-to-energy market in EMEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $49.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $108.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global





