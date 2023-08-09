Global Waste-to-Energy Market by Waste Type - Forecast 2023-2030: Anaerobic Digestion Process Leads the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste-to-Energy Market by Waste Type (Liquid-Waste, Solid-Waste), Process (Anaerobic Digestion, Depolymerization, Gasification), Deployment, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Waste-to-Energy Market size was estimated at USD 45.79 billion in 2022, USD 49.87 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.41% to reach USD 108.73 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The Global Waste-to-Energy Market research report categorizes the market and provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the following sub-markets:
- Waste Type: Liquid-Waste and Solid-Waste, with Liquid-Waste commanding the largest market share of 65.44% in 2022, followed by Solid-Waste.
- Process: Anaerobic Digestion, Depolymerization, Gasification, Hydrothermal Carbonization, Plasma Gasification, and Pyrolysis, with Anaerobic Digestion commanding the largest market share of 22.23% in 2022, followed by Depolymerization.
- Deployment: Private and Public, with Private commanding the largest market share of 55.68% in 2022, followed by Public.
- Application: Electricity and Transport Fuels, with Electricity commanding the largest market share of 54.66% in 2022, followed by Transport Fuels.
- Region: Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and more), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), with Europe, Middle East & Africa commanding the largest market share of 42.71% in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing energy demand from residential and commercial sectors and growing focus towards renewable energy
- Governments initiatives and financial schemes to encourage production of energy from wastes
Restraints
- High ownership cost associated with waste-to-energy plant setup
Opportunities
- Emergence of technologically automated & advanced waste-to-energy solutions and systems
- Increasing investments in the new waste-to-energy facilities
Challenges
- Rising concerns related to the environmental hazards and unregulated waste trade of the waste-to-energy
Market Trends
- Favorable government measures and energy security broaden the scope of America's waste-to-energy innovation
- Rapid population growth, increasing government initiatives, and rising electricity consumption levels create huge potential for the waste-to-energy market in the Asia-Pacific region
- Ongoing plant expansion activities, the presence of giant players, and emerging funding opportunities create lucrative scope for the waste-to-energy market in EMEA
Competitive Portfolio
- Abellon CleanEnergy Limited
- Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG
- ANDRITZ AG
- Arrow Ecology & Engineering Overseas (1999) Ltd .
- Attero
- AVR-Afvalverwerking B.V.
- Axpo Holding AG
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
- China Everbright Limited
- CNIM Group
- Cortus Energy AB
- Covanta Holding Corp.
- Doosan Lentjes GmbH
- Ebara Corporation
- EEW Energy from Waste GmbH
- Electricite de France
- Emery Energy Company
- Ener-Core, Inc.
- Energos AS
- ENERKEM Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Flex Energy Solutions
- Fortum Corporation
- GCL Technology Holdings Limited
- Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Zosen Corporation
- Intouch Monitoring Limited
- JFE Engineering Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Keppel Corporation Limited
- Klean Industries Inc
- LanzaTech Global, Inc.
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
- MARTIN GmbH fur Umwelt- und Energietechnik
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Ramboll Group A/S
- SUEZ SA
- SUTCO UK Ltd.
- Tana Oy
- Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc.
- Vanguard Renewables
- Veolia Environnement SA
- Viridor Limited
- Waste Management, Inc.
- Wheelabrator Technologies by Norican Group
- Xcel Energy Inc.
- Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$49.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$108.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
