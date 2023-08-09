New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484573/?utm_source=GNW

The Latin America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.14 billion in 2023 to USD 3.73 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The ability to react to and adapt to populations, governments, and health systems around the world was put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil reported the first suspected and confirmed cases in Latin America on January 27 and February 26, respectively. The majority of Latin American nations failed to take prompt action to protect people with diabetes, which may have had a negative impact on people, health systems, and the economy. The ability to react to and adapt to populations, governments, and health systems around the world has been put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil presented the first suspected and first confirmed case in Latin America. The majority of Latin American nations failed to take prompt action to protect people with diabetes, which had a negative impact on people, health systems, and the economy.



Depending on medications, the oral-drugs sector commands a substantial market share. Oral drugs are required by more than 100 million individuals in Latin America, including all of those with Type-1 diabetes and 10% to 25% of those with Type-2 diabetes. Due to the complexity of insulin production, there aren’t many businesses on the market that produce it. Because of this, there is intense competition among these makers, who always work to satisfy the needs of the patient by supplying the highest-quality Oral-Anti Diabetes Drugs.



Latin America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Market Trends



Biguanide Segment Occupied the Highest Market Share in the Latin America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market in 2022



Families in Latin America cover 40%–60% of the direct expenditures associated with diabetes. The majority of private health insurance plans do not cover medication, although they do cover hospitalization, operations, and medical assistance. In terms of epidemiology, Latin America is changing dramatically. The main health issues today are chronic, non-transmissible disorders like diabetes. The financial resources allocated to diabetes care in this region are modest despite the high and rising number of diabetes cases. The World Diabetes Federation estimates that diabetes patients spent USD 966 billion in 2021, of which Type-1 diabetes patients spent a sizable portion on insulin medications. Patients with Type-2 diabetes who additionally need insulin are rare. Although Type-1 diabetes only affects 10% of people with the disease, their insulin requirements are higher. Growth in the knowledge of the advantages of diabetes medications for diabetic patients, particularly in emerging nations, is driving demand for oral medications. The market for oral anti-diabetes medications may expand due to several causes, including innovative drug development by large corporations and the rise in the elderly and obese population.



Latin American nations have a high prevalence of diabetes, and Mexico is well known for having a sizable diabetic population as a result of the region’s rising Type-2 diabetes prevalence. Over the past 40 years, the prevalence of Type-2 diabetes has increased, in large part due to the steadily rising obesity incidence and genetic vulnerability to the disease. Around 10% of the population currently has diabetes. About 90% of all diabetics worldwide in 2022 will have Type-2 diabetes, which is the most common type in the Latin American region.



Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



In the Latin America Oral Anti-Diabetes Medications Market, Mexico holds more than 12% of the market share.



The MOH oversees the Brazilian health system, which is run by each state’s and municipality’s health secretariat. Partnerships with private organizations have also been established in many areas where the public sector is unable to meet people’s needs in order to expand access to PHC. Via a number of initiatives, including 20% greater access to vital medications, the Brazilian health system in Brazil covers the cost of medications. Brazil has a comprehensive free vaccination program. For the past 20 years, Brazil has been the target of various lawsuits calling for the coverage of expensive medications used to treat conditions like diabetes and other rare or uncommon ailments. According to Universal Health Coverage 2022, households in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico spent less than 25% of their income on healthcare, achieving an aggregate index of essential coverage of 76–77%. Increased service coverage was achieved through improved access to primary healthcare systems and coverage for non-communicable diseases, while community outreach was made possible by a rise in the number of certified healthcare workers.



To lower the country’s death rate, Brazil’s government encourages diabetics to utilize the drug. The Brazilian Ministry of Health runs initiatives like "Health Has No Price (SNTP)"in collaboration with independent drug stores there to help people with diabetes.



It is therefore anticipated to drive the category expansion during the forecast period as a result of the aforementioned factors.



Latin America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Industry Overview



The Latin America oral anti-diabetes drug market is consolidated, with a few major manufacturers like Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals having a global market presence. In contrast, the remaining manufacturers are confined to the other local or regional markets. Companies are focusing on innovations in diabetes drugs.



