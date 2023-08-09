Animal Nutrition Market to Surpass 55.52 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the changing diets

Westford USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, burgeoning global population is driving increased demand for animal nutrition solutions. As people's dietary preferences evolve, livestock production must be optimized for efficiency and quality. This expanding market emphasizes the need for innovative and sustainable approaches to enhance animal nutrition, aligning with changing consumption patterns.

The evolving dietary preferences of consumers, driven by health and environmental concerns, are significantly impacting the global animal nutrition market. As people seek healthier and sustainable food options, there's a growing demand for innovative animal nutrition solutions that promote animal welfare and reduce environmental footprints.

Prominent Players in the Animal Nutrition Market

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Alltech, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Nutreco N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Adisseo France SAS

Balchem Corporation

Provimi Holding B.V.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Kemin Industries, Inc.

AB Vista

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

Biomin Holding GmbH

Danisco Animal Nutrition (a part of DuPont)

Nutrition Type Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the recognition of the pivotal role nutrients play in enhancing animal health and productivity

The nutrient type segment is swiftly expanding in the global animal nutrition market. Advancing scientific insights lead to targeted feed and supplement formulations, addressing deficiencies and optimizing performance. This trend, aligned with sustainability and efficiency goals in animal production, propels demand for specialized nutrient products, fueling segment growth.

North America stands out as a rapidly growing sector in the global animal nutrition market due to its heightened focus on sustainable and quality animal husbandry. Increasing consumer demand for premium animal products, coupled with stringent regulations promoting animal welfare and nutrition, drive the adoption of advanced nutrition solutions, boosting market expansion.

Species Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its profound influence on dietary requirements and consumption patterns

The species segment emerges as a dominant force in the global animal nutrition market due to its direct influence on dietary requirements tailored to different animals. With increasing awareness about species-specific nutritional needs, manufacturers are focusing on developing specialized feed formulations, additives, and supplements, thus driving the prominence of the Species segment in the market.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific asserts its dominance due to the region's significant livestock population and increasing demand for animal-derived products. The region's burgeoning middle class, coupled with dietary shifts, fuels demand for high-quality meat and dairy, driving the need for advanced animal nutrition solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the animal nutrition market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Animal Nutrition Market

In March 2023, on Jurong Island, Singapore, Evonik is raising its annual production capacity of MetAMINO (DL-methionine) by 40,000 metric tons to about 340,000 metric tons. By the third quarter of 2024, the high double-digit million-euro investment in this additional technological development is expected to attain its goal capacity. MetAMINO manufactured in Singapore will have a 6% lower carbon footprint because of the proposed process improvement initiatives.

In February 2023, Evonik has a new plant-based product that it hopes will keep dairy cows, sows, and laying hens healthy. The product, which is called PhytriCare IM, is made up of carefully chosen plant extracts with a high flavonoid concentration. Flavonoids are renowned for their ability to reduce inflammation. The product is now readily available across the EU.

