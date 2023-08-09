New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484570/?utm_source=GNW

The North America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Market size is expected to grow from USD 17.92 billion in 2023 to USD 22.54 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable effect on the market for diabetes medications in North America. Diabetes and uncontrolled hyperglycemia enhance the risk of serious illness or death in COVID-19 patients and are risk factors for poor outcomes. The COVID-19 problem makes the immune system weaker more quickly in people with diabetes, who already have weakened immune systems. Compared to healthy persons, those with diabetes are more likely to experience significant complications.



Pharmaceuticals known as diabetic medications were created to stabilize and regulate blood glucose levels in diabetics. Diabetes is frequently treated using diabetic medications. Diabetes patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic may be treated with diabetic medications. Up to April 2022, the United States had the highest number of COVID cases in North America, around 82 million, and the highest fatality rate. The pandemic emergency has led to an increase in remote patient and provider care and the removal of many enduring regulatory impediments.



In recent years, diabetes prevalence has alarmingly increased in the North American continent. Diabetes rates are at an all-time high in developed nations like the United States and Canada, largely because of lifestyle modifications. Many health issues are related to diabetes. Diabetes patients need to make several adjustments throughout the day to keep their blood glucose levels within normal ranges. For example, they may need to administer more insulin or consume more carbohydrates.



As a result of the aforementioned variables, it is projected that the market under study will expand during the course of the investigation.



North America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Market Trends



Biguanide Segment Occupied the Highest Market Share in the North America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market in 2022



The drug metformin is categorized as a biguanide and is used to treat type 2 diabetes. For its "off-label"use in treating persons with disorders like insulin resistance, it is prescribed. Since metformin therapy was introduced, a large number of patients have been successfully treated with this widely accessible drug with a good risk/benefit profile and is advised by IDF recommendations as a first-line prescription. As a result, metformin continues to be the most widely prescribed oral antidiabetic drug in the world, being prescribed in 45–50% of all prescriptions and being taken by more than 150 million people annually. The large market share is a result of long-term favorable experience with metformin use, strong evidence of clinical efficacy, safety, high adherence rate, low cost, widespread availability, and cost-effectiveness. Metformin is one of the "medicines that satisfy the priority of healthcare demands of the population,"according to the World Health Organization.



Those with insulin-dependent or type 1 diabetes cannot benefit from metformin since their pancreas cannot make insulin. The best way to manage their blood sugar is with insulin injections. However, there are a number of non-FDA-approved uses for metformin, such as the control of weight gain brought on by antipsychotics, type 2 diabetes prevention, and the treatment and prevention of polycystic ovarian syndrome. The only antidiabetic for pre-diabetes that is currently approved by the ADA is metformin. Researchers are looking at the potential indications of metformin for its potential antiaging, anticancer, and neuroprotective benefits.



Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



The United States is Expected to Dominate the North America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Market



The diabetes Population in North America is expected to increase with a CAGR greater than 1.9% over the forecast period.



According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are thought to receive a diabetes diagnosis each year. In Canada and other North American nations, diabetes is one of the main killers. The development of novel medications to give diabetic patients more treatment options has been driven by the disease’s increasing incidence, prevalence, and progressive nature. More than half of sales in the anti-diabetic market are currently made by non-insulin medications, which are utilized as first-line therapies for type 2 diabetes patients. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP-4) are two significant groups that have just entered this market. In order to lower blood sugar levels in persons with type 2 diabetes, oral antidiabetic medications function in a variety of methods. Some increase pancreatic insulin secretion, while others enhance cell insulin sensitivity or stop the liver from producing glucose. Others reduce the rate of glucose absorption following meals.



For instance, Semaglutide was given FDA approval in June 2021 to be used in conjunction with diet and exercise to treat obesity. Exenatide and Dulaglutide are not FDA-approved medications for treating obesity. Yet, both drugs have been proven to be effective in helping people lose weight, and clinical use of both is growing. The effectiveness of GLP-1RAs in the management of diabetes has been examined in a number of trials. Many pharmaceutical companies also provide discounts on the price of prescription prescriptions itself, in addition to using health insurance to assist in paying for the expenses of prescription medications. The ADA offers assistance with insulin and diabetes medication costs as well.



Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



North America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drug Industry Overview



The North American oral anti-diabetes drug market is consolidated, with a few major manufacturers like Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals having a global market presence. In contrast, the remaining manufacturers are confined to the other local or regional markets. Companies are focusing on innovations in diabetes drugs.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484570/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________