Fresh Fruits Market Set to Soar Past USD 757.65 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fresh Fruits market size is expected to reach USD 757.65 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing health and wellness consciousness, rising demand for natural and unprocessed foods, increased consumer awareness about nutritional benefits, expansion of urbanization and modern retail channels, global trade and supply chain advancements, preference for diverse and exotic fruit options, emphasis on sustainable and locally sourced produce, influence of dietary trends such as plant-based diets, innovation in packaging and preservation technologies, and government initiatives promoting healthy eating habits is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Fresh Fruits market , growing demand for organic and pesticide-free options, rise in online fruit shopping and delivery services, increased focus on traceability and food safety, popularity of locally grown and seasonal produce, innovation in value-added fruit products, adoption of sustainable farming practices, emergence of convenient and ready-to-eat fruit snacks, interest in exotic and unique fruit varieties, development of personalized nutrition plans, and incorporation of technology in harvesting, sorting, and distribution processes, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fresh Fruits Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 66

Figures -75

Fresh fruits are fruits that have not been processed or preserved in any way. They are typically picked ripe and eaten immediately, or they may be stored in the refrigerator for a short period of time. Fresh fruits are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and they can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet.

Prominent Players in Fresh Fruits Market

Dole Food Company

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Chiquita Brands International

Sunkist Growers

Driscoll's

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Ocean Mist Farms

Seneca Foods Corporation

Wawona Frozen Foods

Grimmway Farms

Mission Produce

The Wonderful Company

POM Wonderful

Harry & David

Melissa's Produce

Earthbound Farm

FreshDirect

Farmer's Market

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods Market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



570.94 Billion 2030 Value Projection



757.65 Billion CAGR 3.6% Segments Covered















Product Type Apples & Pears, Bananas, Berries & Grapes, Citrus Fruits, Watermelon & Melon, Mangoes & Guava, and Pineapples



Distribution Channel Online, Offline











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Citrus Fruits Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Citrus Fruits dominated the global online market as they have a longstanding popularity due to their rich vitamin content and tangy flavors. They are often consumed as whole fruits and used in various culinary applications, making them a strong contender for market dominance.

Direct Consumption are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, direct consumption are the leading segment due to the increasingly prioritize healthy eating habits, fresh fruits provide a convenient, nutritious, and natural option for quick and wholesome sustenance.

LAtin America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Latin American countries, especially those in tropical and subtropical regions, have favorable climates for year-round fruit production. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile are significant exporters of various fresh fruits, benefiting from diverse offerings and competitive pricing.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Fresh Fruits market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Fresh Fruits.

Key Developments in Fresh Fruits Market

In January 2023, Dole Food Company acquired Earthbound Farm, a leading organic produce company. The acquisition will help Dole to expand its portfolio of organic produce and to reach a wider range of consumers.

In February 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce acquired Tropex, a leading fresh produce company in South America. The acquisition will help Fresh Del Monte to expand its operations in South America and to secure access to key growing regions.

Key Questions Answered in Fresh Fruits Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

