Fresh Fruits Market Set to Soar Past USD 757.65 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fresh Fruits market size is expected to reach USD 757.65 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing health and wellness consciousness, rising demand for natural and unprocessed foods, increased consumer awareness about nutritional benefits, expansion of urbanization and modern retail channels, global trade and supply chain advancements, preference for diverse and exotic fruit options, emphasis on sustainable and locally sourced produce, influence of dietary trends such as plant-based diets, innovation in packaging and preservation technologies, and government initiatives promoting healthy eating habits is fueling the market's growth.
According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Fresh Fruits market, growing demand for organic and pesticide-free options, rise in online fruit shopping and delivery services, increased focus on traceability and food safety, popularity of locally grown and seasonal produce, innovation in value-added fruit products, adoption of sustainable farming practices, emergence of convenient and ready-to-eat fruit snacks, interest in exotic and unique fruit varieties, development of personalized nutrition plans, and incorporation of technology in harvesting, sorting, and distribution processes, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.
Fresh fruits are fruits that have not been processed or preserved in any way. They are typically picked ripe and eaten immediately, or they may be stored in the refrigerator for a short period of time. Fresh fruits are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and they can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet.
Prominent Players in Fresh Fruits Market
- Dole Food Company
- Fresh Del Monte Produce
- Chiquita Brands International
- Sunkist Growers
- Driscoll's
- Del Monte Pacific Limited
- Ocean Mist Farms
- Seneca Foods Corporation
- Wawona Frozen Foods
- Grimmway Farms
- Mission Produce
- The Wonderful Company
- POM Wonderful
- Harry & David
- Melissa's Produce
- Earthbound Farm
- FreshDirect
- Farmer's Market
- Trader Joe's
- Whole Foods Market
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Attributes
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Market Size in 2022
|570.94 Billion
|2030 Value Projection
|757.65 Billion
|CAGR
|3.6%
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)
Citrus Fruits Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Citrus Fruits dominated the global online market as they have a longstanding popularity due to their rich vitamin content and tangy flavors. They are often consumed as whole fruits and used in various culinary applications, making them a strong contender for market dominance.
Direct Consumption are the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, direct consumption are the leading segment due to the increasingly prioritize healthy eating habits, fresh fruits provide a convenient, nutritious, and natural option for quick and wholesome sustenance.
LAtin America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements
Latin American countries, especially those in tropical and subtropical regions, have favorable climates for year-round fruit production. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile are significant exporters of various fresh fruits, benefiting from diverse offerings and competitive pricing.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Fresh Fruits market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Fresh Fruits.
Key Developments in Fresh Fruits Market
- In January 2023, Dole Food Company acquired Earthbound Farm, a leading organic produce company. The acquisition will help Dole to expand its portfolio of organic produce and to reach a wider range of consumers.
- In February 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce acquired Tropex, a leading fresh produce company in South America. The acquisition will help Fresh Del Monte to expand its operations in South America and to secure access to key growing regions.
Key Questions Answered in Fresh Fruits Market Report
- What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?
- Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?
