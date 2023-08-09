Breezeline Provides Digital Training to Empower Monongalia County Seniors

Morgantown, W.Va., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, hosted a digital literacy seminar to empower older adults in West Virginia with the knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the digital world.

The digital literacy learning seminar was held August 8 at Senior Monongalians, a nonprofit senior center serving those aged 60+ in Monongalia County. Breezeline held the event in partnership with Cyber-Seniors, a nonprofit that provides tech-training and digital mentors to seniors. The interactive seminar covered topics such as internet basics, cybersecurity, telemedicine, and online banking.

“Knowing how to safely navigate the online world leads to more opportunities,” said Lisa Martin, executive director of Senior Monongalians, Inc. “The skills that Breezeline and Cyber Seniors teach will help older adults in Monongalia County stay connected to friends, family, and all the things they love.”

A Pew study indicates that 75% of adults over the age of 65 regularly use the internet, and according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, older adults who regularly use social technology are less likely to suffer from chronic illnesses and depressive symptoms, while also more likely to enjoy higher overall well-being, than those who do not.

“Cyber-Seniors is proud to partner with Breezeline to teach skills that keep older populations socially connected and engaged,” said Brenda Rusnak, co-founder and president of the nonprofit.

To further enhance the online experience, Breezeline also provided attendees with blue light glasses that prevent eye strain while looking at screens.

This event is one of several steps Breezeline is taking to foster digital literacy and the responsible use of technology in its communities. This summer, Breezeline will make a donation to Monongalia County schools every time a West Virginia Black Bear baseball player steals a base.

“We recognize the great importance of expanding connectivity and are pleased to partner with Cyber-Seniors and Senior Monongolians to promote its right and safe use among older adults,” said Sean Brushett, Breezeline’s vice president of technical operations.

