Konica Minolta Announces Major Enhancements to its Line of High-speed Digital Color Production Presses

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the official launch of its AccurioPress C14000/C12000 Enhanced series of high-speed toner-based digital presses.

In the spirit of continuous improvement, the development teams at Konica Minolta have added a wide variety of enhancements and capabilities to the company’s flagship line of production print color presses, ranging from improved hardware and new firmware to additional features and advanced service capabilities.

The new firmware for the AccurioPress C14000/C12000 addresses color shifting and bug fixes, and the physical update kit improves performance in cross-directional banding, feed-direction banding, color registration and improved reliability to deliver even better image quality and consistency.

The C14000/C12000 Enhanced digital color presses also offer these advanced capabilities and options:

IM-101 Intelligent Media Sensor – Built into the paper path to ensure the media operators are about to run is properly identified. The IM-101 unit sits on top of the press and offers additional functionality for creating, registering and recalling media catalogs.

TU-510 Inline Trimming Unit – A new version of the TU-510 is now available, offering expanded functionality including more cutting sizes on a standard sheet, improved reliability and the ability to combine the TU-510 with other finishers to create unique, full-bleed output.

Plockmatic MPS XL Stacker – This new stacking unit accommodates long sheets of up to 51" and attaches to the LS-507 to stack large volumes of long sheets as well as standard-size sheets.

AccurioPress Dashboard – This new solution provides one easy-to-use window to help customers remotely monitor their entire fleet of Konica Minolta presses.

Controller Enhancements – Wide variety of new improvements and features with the latest Fiery Version 2.1.

New features and quality of life improvements to the IC-610.

The AccurioPress C14000 was first introduced to the public in October 2019. The digital press prints 140 A4 pages-per-minute (ppm) and the C12000 runs at 120 ppm, respectively. The innovative design and automated features of these presses demonstrate Konica Minolta’s mission to be a leader in the high-speed toner-based digital production print market. Developed with extensive client input, they are designed to be digital print factories.

“The AccurioPress C14000 Enhanced series represents important additions to the high-end production print market,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Our newly enhanced digital presses continue to demonstrate Konica Minolta's dedication to build products based on our customers' real-world needs and allow them to be more efficient and profitable in an ever-increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Built-in speed and efficiency with outstanding print quality to increase business

The AccurioPress C14000 series is ideal for customers looking to increase productivity through efficiencies and speed to grow their business. Product highlights include:

Print speeds of up to 140/120 ppm

Outstanding image quality at a resolution equivalent to 3600x2400 dpi

Unparalleled printing on a range of media, from textured stocks to synthetics and envelopes up to 450 gsm

Banner printing, duplexing up to 35” and simplex capability of 51"

Highly flexible inline finishing with the new TU-510 Inline Trimming Unit and other time-saving accessories

The press is even capable of printing eight-panel gatefold brochures inline and book covers for finishing offline. And to further improve efficiency and output, envelope printing can be accomplished using the standard fuser.

Automated quality adjustments and auto-inspection

Paired with Konica Minolta’s enhanced IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the AccurioPress C14000/C12000 Enhanced series automatically and continuously measures and corrects color so the resulting output ensures unparalleled print-to-print consistency. Excellent two-dimensional registration correction is also achieved through the higher output resolution. Auto-inspection options offer expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and detection of streaks and spots as well as blemishes.

The automatic media detection sensor comes standard on these models, detecting the stock and assigning the appropriate tray, eliminating time-consuming paper settings and operator error, reducing waste and increasing productivity.

A multi-award-winning digital press

To date, the AccurioPress C14000 has won the Technology Award from ISJ, "The Imaging Society of Japan," the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023, the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021 PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence, the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 and Fogra Accreditation.

Learn more about the AccurioPress C14000/C12000 Enhanced model here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

