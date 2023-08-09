New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bottle-Capping Equipment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484546/?utm_source=GNW





Capping machines designed for different sizes and types of bottles should be equipped with CIP (Clean-in-Place) technology to help sanitize the capping machine and avoid contamination. It is common in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries. CIP technology is fully automated, minimizing human contact, which is considered a significant source of contamination. Such technological innovations are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Key Highlights

The growing demand for fast-moving beverages and pharmaceuticals is pushing manufacturers to increase the speed of their production lines. There is a growing need for bottle capping equipment to fill the bottles quickly while maintaining volumetric and weight accuracy. The demand for bottle packaging is also increasing as consumers become more conscious of healthy and safe products.

Capping machines are widely used to securely seal bottles throughout the packaging, mainly in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Capping machines enhance the manufacturing process with quality and sanitization, a few factors expected to drive the demand for capping machines.

Capping machines are used to pack different types of bottles made of plastic, glass, or metal. In recent years, rising disposable incomes and living standards of health-conscious consumers have increased the demand for processed foods, leading to the development of the food and beverage industry. The increasing demand for packaged beverages is expected to drive the growth of the bottle-capping equipment market.

Building a packaging industry requires significant capital investments due to high equipment costs. Therefore, the overall maintenance cost of the entire set-up is very high, which also restrains the growth of the bottle-capping equipment market.

The pharmaceutical industry witnessed increased demand for bottle capping machines with the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. It prompted companies to initiate R&D processes to develop vaccines to prevent the spread of the virus, thus aiding the market’s growth.



Bottle-Capping Equipment Market Trends



Increased Demand from Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries



The pharmaceutical and chemical industries are anticipated to generate demand for tamper-evident caps, as they require child-resistant and contamination-free packaging.? Companies are looking for products that can provide a longer shelf life. With many manufacturers now shipping products, it is necessary to design packaging to survive the transport and sustain its integrity in different environmental conditions.?

The capping of bottles helps prevent contamination and is considered an ideal choice, as pharmaceutical packaging must fulfill international regulatory standards for safety. Such features of bottle-capping equipment will boost the market’s growth.

According to a survey conducted by ITA in July 2022, the United Arab Emirates has a robust medical infrastructure. Creating a world-class healthcare infrastructure is a top priority for the UAE government, and the sector has evolved and expanded significantly in recent years. The UAE healthcare sector has grown to meet the changing needs of the UAE population and the nation’s desire to become a regional center for medical tourism. Such goals by the countries would leverage the industry for the safety of the products.

According to a survey by Adinath International, when it comes to product safety, bottle caps are more critical when dealing with pharmaceuticals. The cap acts as a barrier between elemental purity and unwanted environmental contamination. Modernization led to the introduction of vial capping machines to the market, which will help achieve the goal of safe packaging. Pharmaceutical companies work with products containing sensitive ingredients. Thus, so properly capped sterilized bottles are critical. Pharmaceutical companies need practical bottle capping processes to ensure product safety. Many companies in the market can provide targeted mechanisms to improve product quality.

In June 2022, Shemesh Automation launched Attilus, a continuous motion capping machine with integrated robotics and an advanced vision system. Integrating robotics and a progressive vision system will allow ATTILUS to deliver unmatched flexibility, increased speeds, and improved accuracy in automatic caps, pumps, and trigger sorting. Cap types will be changeable at the touch of a button, saving customers money by eliminating the need for format parts and dramatically reducing downtime.

The US chemical industry is transforming by adjusting portfolios, reinventing supply chains, and fostering materials innovation, and 2023 may help restart materials’ transformation. The significance of this reset lies in and is driven by changing customer demands, including the products sold, and traces back to the methods and selection of raw materials. With efficient innovation and new product development, manufacturers have developed faster and more efficient capping machines.



Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold Significant Share



The expansion of manufacturing facilities by end-user industries and increasing demand from pharmaceutical companies amid the pandemic may continue to shape the growth of the bottle-capping equipment market in China during the forecast period.

India is one of the leading milk producers in the world. With consumers gaining significant traction, dairy vendors are launching their offerings in bottles. Dairy market vendors are also investing in bottle-making plants in India, thus positively influencing the demand for bottle-capping equipment.

Due to the increasing production capacity in recent years, the bottle capping market vendors are analyzed to gain significant traction from the chemical and fertilizer industry. For instance, in February 2022, the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, an Indian central public sector undertaking, is setting up a production plant to produce 1,50,000 bottles of nano urea per day. Increasing the production capacity of nano urea bottles will help farmers meet their needs. According to the minister, during FY 2022-23, about 6.0 crore bottles of nano urea will be produced. Such developments and increasing demand from the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and dairy sectors may drive the market in India during the forecast period.

Japan is expected to witness steady growth in the bottle capping equipment market during the forecast period. The country’s market growth is expected to be influenced by the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. In addition, the growing automation and presence of many prominent market vendors and continuous innovation in their offerings may drive the demand for bottle capping equipment during the forecast period.

The rest of the Asia-Pacific region consists of countries like Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. These countries also have the potential to gain a considerable share of the market studied. The end-user industries are offering innovative and sustainable beverage packaging in line with the country’s sustainability efforts. For instance, in November 2022, Gentlebrand designed a new ’no-label’ bottle for Korea Crystal Beverage, the Montbest ultra-pure water brand, to help South Korea reduce its use of plastics. Such developments may create opportunities for market vendors in the region.



Bottle-Capping Equipment Industry Overview



The bottle-capping equipment market has fierce competition due to major companies such as JBT Corporation, Tetra Pak International SA, and Krones AG that offer the same types of machines, delivering the best experience to their customers and spending high on advertising.????



In October 2022, Sidel launched 1SKIN, a unique label-less recycled PET bottle, to help Sidel’s customers accomplish their sustainability goals and promote sales of high-end items by combining exceptional shelf appeal with the most significant eco credentials. The one-liter bottle is aimed at the growing market for delicate juices, teas, and flavored drinks. The revolutionary 1SKIN idea, with its simplified appearance, represents a breakthrough in sustainability.

In April 2022, Tetra Pak launched tethered cap-attached products for beverage companies. It is expected to sell over 1.5 billion such closures by the end of FY 2022 after investing over EUR 400 million (USD 428.00 million).



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484546/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________