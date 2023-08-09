Catalyzing Healthcare Advances: Mammography Market Likely to grow strong at 10.1% CAGR to Propel Beyond US$ 4.8 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mammography Market was worth US$ 1,741.2 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth US$ 1,880.2 Million in 2023. The mammography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2023 and 2033, with a total value of US$ 4,899.7 Million by 2033.



Growing geriatric people, proactive drives by clinical consideration relationship to expose issues about early recognizable proof of breast malignant growth, and an upsurge in event speed of breast disease might drive the market growth.

Improved reimbursement in insurance policies, with extension in government funding for breast disease research, and mechanical degrees of progress fuel the market growth.

The Mammography Market faces challenges such as the high cost of advanced equipment, accessibility issues in certain regions, and concerns about radiation exposure. Efforts are being made to address these challenges through technological innovation, cost-effective solutions, and awareness campaigns. As the demand for accurate and reliable breast cancer screening methods continues to rise, the Mammography Market is expected to witness ongoing growth and advancements in both developed and developing regions.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The anticipated size of the Mammography Market in 2018 was US$ 1,260.8 million.

The global Mammography Market expanded at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2022.

North America is projected to continue its dominance with a market share of 36.7%.

Europe is predicted to secure a market share of 28.1%.

Based on technology, the digital technology segment dominates the market with a market share of 63.4% in 2022.

Under the end-user segment, hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2022 with a share of around 47.3%.

“Rise in technological advancements is one of the key drivers of the mammography market,” - comments an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players are continuously innovating for developing novel diagnostic products with enhanced features and minimum side effects. Besides this, they are adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, spending on awareness campaigns, etc. to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Carestream Health unveiled new, innovative, and feature-rich medical imaging technologies that helped in boosting both patient and provider experience as well as improved diagnostic confidence while helping facilities to stay within budget at The Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA).

Carestream Health announced that it had taken a planned next step to implement the previously announced recapitalization process with its lenders by voluntarily filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Key Companies Profiled

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

PLANMED OY

Konica Minolta, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BET Medical.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Breast Tomosynthesis

Film Screen Systems

X-Ray

Others

By Technology Type:

Digital

Analog

3-D

2-D

By End Use:

Hospitals

Special Clinics

Diagnosis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational & Research Institutes



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa



