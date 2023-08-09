Global Coffee Machine Market Valued at $12.2 billion in 2022, Expected to Grow at 5.2% CAGR till 2031 (TMR Report)

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global coffee machine market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 19.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for coffee machines is expected to close at US$ 12.8 billion.



With increased coffee consumption globally, there is a growing demand for coffee machines that provide convenience and customization for making a variety of coffee beverages. Coffee machines offer quick and convenient solutions for brewing coffee, which is particularly attractive to busy individuals who want their coffee without the hassle of manual preparation.

Urbanization and busy lifestyles have contributed to the growth of the coffee machine market, as people seek efficient ways to enjoy their favourite coffee beverages at home or on the go. The coffee machines market is gaining popularity in offices and commercial spaces, for providing employees and customers with quality coffee options

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 12.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 19.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Installation, Coffee Filter Type, Cup Capacity, Operation, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered BLACK+DECKER, De'Longhi, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Kalerm, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Miele, Mr. Coffee, Nestlé, Smeg, WMF GmbH, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the coffee machine market was valued at US$ 12.2 billion

By type, drip filter coffee machines are preferred owing to their automated feature and low maintenance cost

Based on operation, the semi-automatic coffee machine segment accounts for the highest market share due to their low cost as compared to other variants

Based on end-user, the commercial segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased use of commercial coffee brewers

Coffee Machines Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing research and development efforts have led to technological advancements and development to introduce advanced coffee machines that enhance energy efficiency, performance, and user experience.





Coffee machine manufacturers were focused on improving user experiences by offering touchscreens, intuitive controls, and one-touch brewing options for convenience. Compact coffee machines are gaining popularity as these are suitable for smaller kitchens and offices, without compromising on brewing quality.



Coffee Machine Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the coffee machine market during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by a mix of both residential and commercial demand for various types of coffee machines, including drip coffee makers, single-serve machines, and espresso machines. The countries such as the United States and Canada have a well-established coffee culture, with a significant portion of the population consuming coffee daily.

The Asia Pacific coffee machine market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, technological advancements in coffee machines, the increased preference for highly automatic small kitchen appliances, and the high purchasing power of residents all contribute to market growth. The rising popularity of international cafe brands, the establishment of a retail chain of well-known companies, and the growing number of cafes and coffee shops boost the market demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The coffee machine market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global coffee machine market report:

BLACK+DECKER

De'Longhi

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Kalerm

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Miele

Mr. Coffee

Nestlé

Smeg

WMF GmbH

Other Key Players



In July 2021 - Hamilton Beach introduced a Convenient Craft™ Rapid Cold Brew and Hot Coffee Maker. One can enjoy cold brew coffee faster with this rapid cold brew and hot coffee maker by Hamilton Beach. Cold brew coffee is easily made in less than six minutes and hot cup ready in less than three minutes

Coffee Machine Market – Key Segments

Type

Drip Coffee Makers

Espresso machines

Installation

Free Standing

Built In

Coffee Filter Type

Paper

Capsule

Basket Filter



Cup Capacity

Up to 4 Cups

5 to 8 Cups

9 to 11 Cups

12 Cups & Above

Operation

Fully Automatic

Manual

Semi-Automatic



Price

Low

Medium

High



End-user

Residential

Commercial Offices Restaurants Hospitals Others (Institution etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online E-Commerce Websites Company-Owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



