Registration Now Open for 2024 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, to Showcase Cutting Edge Research Advancements and Clinical Achievements in Neuromuscular Disease

New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), convener of the largest worldwide gathering of the neuromuscular disease community, announced today that registration is now open for the 2024 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 3-6, 2024, at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The four-day international event will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Early bird registration ends December 31, 2023. To register click here.

The 2024 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will feature presentations from global leaders on all aspects of pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research and care across neuromuscular diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), myasthenia gravis (MG), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) and many more. Session tracks will highlight some of the following topics:

Neuromuscular disease in the age of treatment

New insights into disease mechanisms

Gene therapy and the patient experience

Access and reimbursement

Clinical trials

“As we move into what we are calling the Era of Treatment for neuromuscular disease, this year’s conference will focus on transformation from diagnosis to treatment. We are encouraging more participation from allied health providers in addition to the MDA Care Center Network medical teams, and the research and advocacy communities,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., President & CEO, MDA. “We are looking forward to sharing the latest research findings and exploring new treatment options, as well as practical considerations for access to novel treatments, with a track specifically designed for the future of genetic medicine. As always, the Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to the promise of research and emerging therapies to treat – and one day, cure – neuromuscular disorders.”

Last year’s conference included 1,492 in-person and 567 virtual attendees from at least 27 countries, making it the largest worldwide gathering of the neuromuscular disease community.

"This year's conference will provide a comprehensive exploration of neuromuscular research and care with particular attention to some of the changes the field is undergoing in response to the approval of new therapies,” said Sharon Hesterlee, Ph.D., Chief Research Officer, MDA. “New for this year will be a special Poster Showcase in which three abstracts will be chosen for a 5-minute oral presentation during the Networking & Poster Reception in the evenings. This unique, roaming poster showcase will move around the reception area, allowing amplified talks to be delivered alongside the selected posters.”

“The MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference is an opportunity to stay up to date on the most impactful science and the latest in clinical practice knowledge for the benefit of the neuromuscular patient community,” said Barry Byrne, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Advisor, MDA and Associate Chair of Pediatrics and Director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center at the University of Florida. “All of us at the Muscular Dystrophy Association are looking forward to seeing everyone in Orlando in March.”

“MDA’s Conference will once again serve as the primary gathering and collaborative space for the Neuromuscular advocacy community,” said Paul Melmeyer, Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy, MDA. “We will build upon the progress of previous Conferences where over 20 advocacy organizations gathered to collaborate on access to care, speeding the therapeutic development process, and breaking down barriers in front of people living with disabilities.”

Members of the neuromuscular disease community who are registered with MDA are welcome to participate in the virtual conference at no-cost or may register to attend in-person at the patient/caregiver rate until allotted spaces are filled.

2024 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Social Media Toolkit for registrants, panelists, supporters/sponsors, and advocacy organizations, is available here. MDA will be sharing updates and information on its social media channels using #MDAconference.

Abstract Submission Guidelines

The abstract submission portal is also open. All abstracts automatically qualify for poster presentation. Oral presentations will be selected from abstracts submitted on or before October 31, 2023. The final deadline for oral presentation consideration is December 15, 2023. For abstract and poster guidelines and submission click here. If you have any questions regarding the submission policy, please contact mdaconference@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

