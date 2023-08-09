Coronary Stents Products Market Analysis by Emergen Research: Revenue Projections and Growth Trends

Vancouver, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the Coronary Stents Products Market . In a world where medical advancements are constantly reshaping the landscape of healthcare, a profound transformation is underway in the field of coronary care. The latest analysis by Emergen Research, delves into the intricate realm of Coronary Stents Products, unveiling insights that are poised to revolutionize cardiovascular treatments.

Coronary Stents Products are revolutionary medical devices designed to address and alleviate coronary artery disease – a condition that obstructs blood flow in the arteries supplying the heart. These tiny mesh-like tubes, often coated with specialized materials, serve as scaffolds within narrowed or blocked arteries, facilitating blood flow and restoring vitality to cardiac tissues. The practice of utilizing these advanced devices has given rise to a new era in cardiac care.

According to Emergen Research report, the global Coronary Stents Products Market is projected to reach a market value of USD 22.78 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, including market size, share, and growth rate for each segment.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 11.09 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 22.78 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product Type, End-Use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic, Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, BIOTRONIK, BIVACOR, INC., Stentys S.A., and Cordis Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global coronary stents products market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective coronary stents products. Some major players included in the global coronary stents products market report are:

Medtronic

Abbott.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

BIOTRONIK

BIVACOR, INC.

Stentys S.A.

Cordis

Strategic Development

On 26 April 2023, Terumo Europe N.V., a leading medical device firm, announces the launch of a new prospective clinical research of the Ultimaster NagomiTM sirolimus-eluting coronary stent system in difficult PCI patients (NAGOMI difficult PMCF study, NCT05705973). The research device is a version of the Ultimaster Tansei sirolimus-eluting coronary stent system that is clinically similar. The gradient abluminal bioresorbable coating, sirolimus-eluting medication, and a wealth of clinical data were all inherited by the Ultimaster NagomiTM stent.

What Drives the Coronary Stents Products Market?

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, has fueled the demand for coronary stents. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and an aging population contribute to the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

Continuous advancements in stent technology have significantly improved patient outcomes. The development of drug-eluting stents (DES) and bioresorbable stents has revolutionized the field by reducing the risk of restenosis and enhancing the healing process. These innovative stents offer improved efficacy and safety compared to traditional bare-metal stents.

Coronary stenting procedures are minimally invasive, offering several advantages over traditional open-heart surgeries. These procedures result in shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and reduced healthcare costs. The increasing preference for minimally invasive interventions has driven the demand for coronary stents.

The global population is aging rapidly, leading to a higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. As the elderly population continues to grow, the demand for coronary stents is expected to rise, as older individuals are more susceptible to coronary artery disease.

Increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with improved access to healthcare services in developing regions, has contributed to the market growth. Governments and healthcare organizations are implementing awareness campaigns and initiatives to promote early intervention and reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases.

What Challenges Constrain the Coronary Stents Products Market?

The cost of advanced coronary stents, such as drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable stents, can be a significant barrier to adoption, particularly in developing regions. The high cost of these stents limits their accessibility to patients and healthcare facilities, hindering market growth.

Stringent regulations and approval processes for medical devices pose challenges for manufacturers in bringing new stents to market. Compliance with regulatory standards and obtaining necessary approvals can be time-consuming and costly, impacting the pace of innovation and market growth.

Although coronary stenting procedures are generally safe, there is a risk of complications such as stent thrombosis, restenosis, and in-stent restenosis. These complications can affect patient outcomes and may require additional interventions, leading to increased healthcare costs.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Coronary Stents Products Market

Currently, North America dominates the Coronary Stents Products Market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and favorable reimbursement policies. The United States and Canada are witnessing significant investments in cardiac care, leading to the widespread adoption of coronary stents.

Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are major revenue generators in the European market. The region's focus on technological advancements, research and development, and the presence of key market players contribute to market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Coronary Stents Products Market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a large patient pool are driving the demand for coronary stents in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coronary stents products market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Bare Metal Stents (BMS) Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Polymer-Based Non-Polymer Based Bioresorbable Stents

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Closing Statement

The Coronary Stents Products Market stands at the crossroads of medical ingenuity and patient well-being. As technological breakthroughs continue to redefine the boundaries of cardiovascular care, the utilization of coronary stents emerges as a cornerstone of modern medicine. With the potential to revolutionize cardiac treatments and enhance patient outcomes, the market is on a trajectory to achieve unprecedented growth. As leading players in the medical industry innovate and expand their offerings, the Coronary Stents Products Market is poised to reach new heights, making a profound impact on the future of healthcare.

