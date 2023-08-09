Defense Threat Reduction Agency Awards Valiant $18M Task Order to Provide Advance Cyber Support and Operations to Department of Defense Assessment Team

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today that it has been awarded an $18 million task order by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to provide Advance Cyber support and operations at Fort Belvoir, VA, and other locations. This two-year task order falls under the Nuclear Enterprise Support Directorate's Mission Assurance program.



DTRA's Mission Assurance program conducts integrated, multidisciplinary assessments to evaluate vulnerabilities in the U.S. and its allied nations' critical mission systems, networks, architectures, infrastructures, and assets. As part of this program, Valiant's team will conduct threat-emulative cyber assessments to support the objectives of the Department of Defense (DOD). Valiant’s support will include cyber assessments, planning and coordination of cyber operations, development of code, tools, and exploits, and documentation management. Working in close collaboration with DTRA, the company will ensure the growth and maturation of the advanced cyber team.

"We are honored to be selected and trusted by DTRA and the DOD for this critical mission," said Ashlee Dominguez, VP of Valiant’s Intelligence and Analysis Business Line. “Valiant is fully committed to providing comprehensive, realistic, and actionable advanced cyber operations that will safeguard crucial defense capabilities and proactively mitigate threats to our nation's security."

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Sr. Director of Communications, Marketing & Strategy

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com



