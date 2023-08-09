Digital Coupons Market to Hit USD 6,837.16 Mn By 2030 | A Detailed Analysis

New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report "Global Digital Coupons Market " by Reports Insights, the market's value reached USD 1,790.92 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6,837.16 Mn by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 18.5%.

A recent study comprehensively analyzes the historical and current state of the global digital coupons market, aiming to precisely assess its potential for future development. The study offers intricate insights into crucial growth drivers, limiting factors, and significant trends shaping the foundation for the forthcoming expansion of the digital coupons market. This analysis serves to pinpoint favorable opportunities for business stakeholders. Moreover, the report furnishes enlightening details regarding the projected advancement of the digital coupons market throughout the forecast period spanning from 2021 to 2031.

The advent of the digital age has changed many aspects of our lives, including the way we buy and consume goods and services. One significant change in retail and consumer behavior has been the proliferation of digital coupons. These virtual equivalents of traditional paper coupons have become extremely popular, offering consumer’s convenient ways to save money while allowing businesses to engage with their target audience in new ways.

The digital coupon market has grown significantly in recent years, fueled by advances in technology, changing consumer preferences and the widespread adoption of smartphones and online shopping platforms. As consumers increasingly seek seamless shopping experiences and value-based purchases, companies have discovered the potential of digital coupons to attract and retain customers.

This research report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the Digital Coupons market and shed light on the key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping its dynamics. Examining various aspects of this market, from its historical development to the current competitive landscape, the report aims to provide valuable information to industry stakeholders, marketers, companies, and investors.

Digital Coupons Market Outlook:

Digital Coupons Market Outlook:

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 6,837.16 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 18.5% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Valassis Communications, Inc., Groupon, Inc, RetailMeNot, Inc., Global Savings Group (Pouch), Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Pepper.com, NextGen Shopping LLC, CupoNation, Slickdeals, LLC

Mobile Coupons

Coupon Codes

Automatic Discounts By Coupon Type Regular

Scratch and Win

Spin Wheel

Others By Offer Type Retailer Generated Coupons

Manufacturer Generated Coupons By Application In-store Shoppers

Online Shoppers

Omnichannel Shoppers

Digital Coupons Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing popularity of online shopping: Rising online shopping drives digital coupon demand. As online shoppers increase, digital coupons offer convenient savings, aiding cost reduction.

The increasing competition among retailers: Digital coupons can be used to offer discounts on products and services, which can help retailers to attract new customers and encourage existing customers to return.

Restraints:

Fraud: This is a challenge that the market needs to address in order to ensure the continued growth of the market.

Technical limitations: There are some technical limitations that can make it difficult to use digital coupons. For example, some coupons may not be compatible with certain mobile devices or websites.

Digital Coupons Market Segmentation Details:

Delivery type: The digital coupons market can be segmented by delivery type into e-coupons, online coupon codes, and printable coupons. E-coupons are the most popular type of digital coupon, and they can be redeemed online or in-store. Online coupon codes are also popular, and they can be redeemed online only. Printable coupons are less popular, but they can be redeemed in-store only.

Offer type: The digital coupons market can be segmented by offer type into percentage discounts, dollar discounts, and free shipping. Percentage discounts are the most popular type of offer, and they offer a percentage off of the purchase price of a product or service. Dollar discounts are also popular, and they offer a specific dollar amount off of the purchase price of a product or service. Free shipping offers are less popular, but they offer free shipping on a product or service.

End-user: The digital coupons market can be segmented by end-user into consumers and businesses. Consumers are the most common end-users of digital coupons, and they use them to save money on their purchases. Businesses also use digital coupons, but they use them to attract new customers and encourage existing customers to return.

Industry: The digital coupons market can be segmented by industry into retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and others. Retail is the largest industry for digital coupons, and it accounts for the majority of the market share. Food and beverage is the second largest industry for digital coupons, and it is growing rapidly. Travel and tourism is also a growing industry for digital coupons.

Region: The digital coupons market can be segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for digital coupons, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Europe is the second largest market for digital coupons, and it is also expected to grow in the coming years. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for digital coupons, and it is expected to see significant growth in the coming years.

The Digital Coupons Market can be segmented based on region into different geographical areas:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key highlights for digital coupons market:

The increasing popularity of online shopping is driving the growth of the digital coupons market. More and more people are shopping online, and digital coupons are a convenient way for them to save money on their purchases.

The growing use of mobile devices is also driving the growth of the digital coupons market. Digital coupons can be easily accessed and redeemed on mobile devices, making them a convenient option for on-the-go shoppers.

The increasing competition among retailers is another driver of the digital coupons market. Retailers are competing with each other to attract and retain customers, and digital coupons are a great way to do this.

List of Major Global Digital Coupons Market Players:

Valassis Communications, Inc.

Groupon, Inc

RetailMeNot, Inc.

Global Savings Group (Pouch)

Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.

Pepper.com

NextGen Shopping LLC

CupoNation

Slickdeals, LLC

Global Digital Coupons Market Segmentation:

