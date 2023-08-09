Rubrik is Named a Leader, Positioned Furthest in Vision in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced Gartner Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader and has been positioned furthest in vision in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. This is the fourth consecutive year Rubrik has reached these positions.



“Cyber criminals aren’t letting up and it’s critical that data security remains a top priority to keep businesses up and running,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “It’s only a matter of time before an organization’s data is compromised as a result of ever-evolving cyber threats. Rubrik helps them quickly recover data and applications, enabling them to achieve business resilience. We believe our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our steadfast commitment to our mission to secure the world’s data.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Rubrik’s acquisition of data security posture management (DSPM) company, Laminar, and its ranking in the #9 spot on the Forbes Cloud 100 . The company continues to innovate, and recently unveiled advanced user intelligence and threat monitoring capabilities that help organizations to become more proactive in the fight against cyberattacks. Additionally, Rubrik is accelerating cyber recovery and protecting against advanced threats with its generative AI integration with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI, and its partnership with Zscaler to develop the industry’s first double extortion ransomware solution.

The evaluation was based on criteria analyzing how the company as a Leader executes well against its current vision and is well positioned for tomorrow. According to the report, “Leading vendors have built capabilities to detect ransomware by monitoring behavioral anomalies of protected data and are adding malware detection provided by partnering with security vendors or by developing these capabilities in-house.”

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Rubrik’s Strengths and Cautions, among other provider offerings, at:

