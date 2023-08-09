Global Gel UV Nail Lamps Market is Expected to Total US$ 66.1 billion by 2031, with a 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 (TMR Report)

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for gel UV nail lamps was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 46.4 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a steady 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 66.1 billion.



There has been an increase in the demand for professional manicure services and nail art due to the rising emphasis on personal care and appearance, which has created significant development possibilities for the gel UV nail lamp market.

UV nail lights are widely used because of their durable effects, accessibility, and demand in the salon sector. It appeals to customers who are fashion conscious since it is a simple and easy-to-use device.

The growth of the nail art market and related items, such as gel UV nail lights, is largely due to social media trends along with digital marketing initiatives. Home manicures and DIY cosmetic treatments are helping to grow the market for gel UV nail lights.

It is a more adaptable nail curing agent since it can be used for all sorts of gels, such as nail gel paint, UV treatment gel, hard builder gel, extended gel, sculpting gel, and gem glue. Factors as such are thus anticipated to push sales to new heights during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 46.4 Mn Estimated Value US$ 66.1 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 140 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By End-user, By Price, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Beetles Gel Polish, JEWHITENY, MAKARTT, MelodySusie, Modelones, MYLEE, Nail Alliance, Sensationail, Shany, Star Nail, SUNUV

Key Findings of the Market Report

The development of UV light technology throughout time has resulted in faster and easier-to-transport nail curing processes that are more effective and efficient.

The device is made more practical and user-friendly by sensors for on/off switching without hitting any buttons, timed settings, configurable heat modes, an easy-to-carry handle, and a detachable tray design, which increases demand in the salon business.

In comparison to the traditional way of air drying, gel UV nail lights provide extra advantages.



Market Trends for Gel UV Nail Lamps

The maintenance of one's nails and the development of creative manicure designs have evolved into vibrant forms of self-expression, which has increased demand for nail care items like UV nail lights.

UV nail lights are used for a variety of nail art techniques, such as splatter nails, geometric patterns, polka dots, as well as marker art. These techniques offer rapid and simple curing with the right shining gel polish shade.

The market statistics for gel UV nail lights are being further boosted by the expansion of nail salons and the crucial impact that social media has had in popularizing nail art.

The expansion of the market can be hampered by the potential health hazards related to UV light exposure. Nail care is currently generating a lot of buzz due to personal grooming trends, which considerably increases the need for manicure care products like gel UV nail lamps.



Direct Purchase This Premium Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85757<ype=S

Global Gel UV Nail Lamps Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a larger proportion due to the expansion of the fashion sector, technological improvements, and the growing nail art market. The market in the region is also being driven by an increase in disposable income as well as straightforward product accessibility.

The availability of cutting-edge products, an increasing focus on personal grooming, and customisation trends are all contributing to the market's consistent expansion in North America.

The overall expansion of the market in Europe is being fueled by a rise in disposable income and significant consumer expenditure on personal care goods as a result of the effect of social media.



Global Gel UV Nail Lamps Market: Key Players

The market for gel UV nail lights is fragmented, according to the FMI research, and there are many participants in it. The leading companies in the market for gel UV nail lights are SUNUV, MelodySusie, Nail Alliance, Star Nail, Modelones, JEWHITENY, MYLEE, MAKARTT, Shany, Sensationail, and Beetles Gel Polish. To take advantage of significant income prospects, these competitors are monitoring the gel UV nail lamp market trends.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for gel UV nail lamps are:

Modelones debuted their "Unlock and Unleash" collection on July 20, 2023. This solid cream gel polish draws on the talents of actress Saxon Sharbino, LGBT fashion blogger Joaco Vazquez, and famous manicurist Tom Bachik.

On July 6, 2022, Beetles Gel Polish saw its highest level of interaction ever thanks to over 10,000 positive feedback on Amazon, where it has established itself as a preferred brand. The industry has grown as a result of the at-home manicure fashion, which has been accelerated by social media platforms like the company's TikTok account.

Global Gel UV Nail Lamps Market Segmentation

By Type Portable Desk Lamps Tabletop

By End-user Residential Commercial Nail Salons Spa Centers Other (Hotels, Beauty Bars, etc.)

By Price Low Medium High

By Distribution Channel Online Company owned websites E-commerce platforms Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets Other (Beauty Shops, Retail Stores, etc.)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



