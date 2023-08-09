Celina Insurance Group Chooses Betterview for Accurate Roof Condition Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celina Insurance Group, a community-focused provider of P&C insurance for over 100 years, recently announced their selection of insurtech company Betterview. Celina will utilize Betterview’s Property Intelligence and Risk Management solution to drive more accurate assessments of property conditions during policy renewal.



Celina sought out an insurtech partner to obtain reliable and consistent data on roof condition, an especially relevant factor for Midwestern insurers dealing with inclement weather. Previously, Celina’s underwriters relied on time-consuming physical inspections to assess roof condition and often had to make adjustments later in the policy lifecycle. Betterview provided Celina with more accurate property data upfront and an extensive selection of roof-related property insights for improved risk selection and efficient underwriting.

“Betterview gave us even more than we asked for,” says Trish Harlamert, vice president of underwriting at Celina. “There are so many great datasets and tools on their platform, including a full, transparent assessment of overall roof condition and the ability to flag changes in property condition over time. This is extremely useful for renewals because we can see if a policyholder has added a swimming pool, trampoline, or even an additional structure since the last time we had eyes on the property.”

Betterview is confident their platform will drive more efficient renewal workflows for Celina. “Our platform empowers insurers like Celina with an instant, AI-powered view of current and historical roof condition. Our mature machine models can detect over two dozen relevant risk drivers, including staining, ponding, and missing shingles,” says Dave Tobias, chief operating officer and co-founder at Betterview. “Equipped with the best property data, they can make more informed decisions and collect adequate premiums without relying on costly, time-consuming physical inspections.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solution the insurance industry depends on to identify and mitigate property risk, improve underwriting and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience. Applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision to aerial imagery and geospatial data, Betterview generates the most accurate property information insurers trust to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewals while focusing strategic action on critical properties. Combined with flagging, continuous monitoring, and pre-filed peril risk scores, Betterview is helping transform property insurance from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About Celina Insurance Group:

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities. https://www2.celinainsurance.com

