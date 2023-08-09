RH CPAs Wins Captive Review’s Top Audit & Accounting Services Title for the Second Year Running

Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs, PLLC, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C. and Karachi, Pakistan, has been awarded Captive Review’s Top Audit & Accounting Services 2023 title for the second year in a row. RH was one of 24 companies honored at the awards ceremony on August 7, 2023, in Lake Champlain, V.T.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Captive Review’s top firm for audit and accounting services in the U.S. once again,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “A huge thanks goes to our team - winning Captive Review Audit & Accountancy Firm two years in a row is a testament to our fantastic work providing dependable, responsive service to our clients with expertise and enthusiasm! Our team is our competitive advantage.”

RH CPAs was selected as the winner in the Top Audit & Accounting Services category based on a strict criteria and judging process. Captive Review’s team of independent, external judges considered each submitting firm’s qualifications in the following categories: delivering clients a quick and efficient service in their tax reporting and audit requirements; case studies where the firm has understood and responded well to a specific set of requirements; and numbers demonstrating growth in the audit and accountancy firm. Captive Review's team of independent, external judges is updated each year and is selected to bring a diverse range of in-depth captive expertise to the judging process.

Captive Review is published with the concerns and interests of the risk management and captive insurance communities firmly in mind. Captive Review was launched in December 1999 and is now published monthly. Captive Review’s US awards recognizes the top providers and professionals of captive insurance products and services in the booming captive insurance market. The winners were announced in-person during the Vermont Captive Insurance Association conference in Burlington, V.T.

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###