Plastic Resins Market Set to Soar Past USD 1086.71 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Plastic Resins market , growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable plastic alternatives, increased focus on recycling and circular economy practices, rising adoption of bio-based and renewable plastic resins, advancements in plastic resin technology and material properties, shifting consumer preferences towards eco-friendly packaging solutions, growing emphasis on reducing plastic waste and pollution, expansion of the packaging industry with innovative designs and materials, development of high-performance and specialized plastic resins, are the market trends promoting the growth.

Plastic resins are synthetic substances made from organic materials like coal, natural gas, salt, cellulose, and notably crude oil. They are the basic building blocks of plastic products. Plastic resins are made by polymerizing monomers, which are small molecules that are linked together to form long chains. The properties of plastic resins can be varied by changing the type of monomer used, the length of the polymer chains, and the presence of additives.

Polyethylene Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Polyethylene dominated the global market owing to its high versatility. The packaging industry is a major consumer of polyethylene resins. The increasing demand for flexible packaging, bottles, containers, and films drives the dominance of polyethylene. Its excellent barrier properties, durability, and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice for packaging applications.

Packaging is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, packaging is the leading segment due to the increasing demand. In addition, The packaging industry is increasingly focusing on sustainable packaging solutions, including recyclable and biodegradable materials. Plastic resins are evolving to meet these sustainability requirements, driving the development of eco-friendly alternatives such as bio-based and recycled resins.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on industrial infrastructure. The region has a robust demand for plastic resins from various industries, such as packaging, automotive, construction, consumer goods, and healthcare. These industries are major consumers of plastic resins, driving the market growth in North America.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Plastic Resins market.

Key Developments in Plastic Resins Market

In January 2023, INEOS acquired LyondellBasell's polypropylene business for $2.5 billion. This acquisition will give INEOS a significant market share in the polypropylene market, which is a key plastic resin used in a variety of applications, including packaging, automotive, and construction.

In March 2023, SABIC acquired Borealis for $9 billion. This acquisition will create a global leader in the production of polyolefins, which are a type of plastic resin used in a variety of applications, including packaging, automotive, and construction.

