Global Food And Beverages Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s food and beverages global market report 2023, the market is witnessing significant growth, projected to reach a substantial value of $9,225.37 billion by 2027, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.



As this industry evolves, staying informed about the latest trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscape becomes paramount for businesses aiming to make informed decisions. TBRC's comprehensive market reports offer invaluable insights and analysis, equipping businesses with the necessary data to navigate this evolving landscape effectively.

Explore the following top 11 market reports to gain deep understanding of market shifts, consumer preferences, and emerging opportunities:

1. Canned Meat Global Market Report 2023





As per the canned meat global market report 2023, the canned meat market is projected to reach a value of $20.14 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by the rising consumer demand for canned seafood, which is expected to act as a catalyst for the expansion of the canned meat market in the foreseeable future.

2. Concentrated Milk Fat Global Market Report 2023





The concentrated milk fat global market report highlights the robust expansion of the dairy sector as a crucial factor in driving the advancement of the concentrated milk fat market in the upcoming period. The dairy industry encompasses both the cultivation of milk on dairy farms and the subsequent processing of milk and its derivatives at dairy plants.

3. Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Global Market Report 2023





The market size for essential oils and plant extracts used in livestock is projected to reach $4.33 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, as per TBRC’s analysis. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for livestock products, which is acting as a significant driver for the expansion of the essential oils and plant extracts market in the livestock industry.

4. Fructose Global Market Report 2023





According to the fructose global market report 2023, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach a value of $7.27 billion by 2027. In 2022, North America held the position of being the largest region within the fructose market

5. Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023





The growth of the natural sweeteners market is anticipated to be driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity in the foreseeable future. According to TBRC’s analysis, substantial segment of the population is opting for low-sugar alternatives to effectively manage their diabetes and obesity-related conditions. This shift in consumer preference towards healthier options is expected to fuel the expansion of the natural sweeteners market.

6. Organic Spice Global Market Report 2023





As per the organic spice global market report 2023, the organic spice market is projected to expand to $42.28 billion by 2027, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth is notably propelled by a surge in demand for organic food products, which is playing a substantial role in driving the upward trajectory of the organic spice market.

7. Snack Food Packaging Global Market Report 2023





Prominent trends within the snack food packaging market include a strong emphasis on product innovations. Companies within the snack food packaging sector are prioritizing the creation of novel packaging solutions, with a particular focus on recyclable materials. This approach aims to mitigate the environmental concerns associated with conventional packaging methods.

8. Xylitol Global Market Report 2023





Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, the xylitol market is forecasted to reach a value of $1.56 billion by 2027. The anticipated surge in demand for sugar-free confectionery products is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling the expansion of the xylitol market in the upcoming years.

9. Nutraceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2023





The anticipated trajectory for the global nutraceutical ingredients market indicates growth to reach $71.91 billion by 2027, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is notably driven by the increasing consumer demand for probiotics and protein-enriched foods, which is expected to act as a significant catalyst for the expansion of the nutraceutical ingredients market in the foreseeable future.

10. Low Alcohol Beverages Global Market Report 2023





According to the low alcohol beverages global market report 2023, the growing emphasis on adopting healthier lifestyles is anticipated to provide a substantial boost to the expansion of the low-alcohol beverages market in the coming years. This trend toward healthier living encompasses a preference for consuming beverages that align with wellness goals.

11. Vegan Supplements Global Market Report 2023





The projected global size of the vegan supplements market is poised to reach $13.49 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, as per TBRC’s analysis. This growth trajectory is notably underpinned by the increasing prevalence of veganism, which is anticipated to act as a driving force for the expansion of the vegan supplements market in the foreseeable future.

