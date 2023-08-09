Global Construction Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s construction global market report 2023, the construction market is on a growth trajectory, with projections indicating an expansion to $19519.26 billion by 2027, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.



This growth is notably fueled by heightened construction activities in emerging markets. As these markets experience increased urbanization, infrastructure development, and residential demand, the construction sector gains momentum.

In this dynamic landscape, TBRC's comprehensive market reports serve as invaluable tools for businesses.

Explore the following top 11 market reports to detailed insights into market trends, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities, enabling businesses to make informed decisions:

1. Metal Structural Insulation Panels Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-structural-insulation-panels-global-market-report

Projected to reach $47.4 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.2%, the metal structural insulation panels market is poised for expansion. As per TBRC’s analysis, this growth is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for construction activities, serving as a catalyst for the advancement of the metal structural insulation panels market in the foreseeable future.

2. Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-kitchen-global-market-report

According to the modular kitchen global market report 2023, the rapid expansion of the residential construction sector is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the modular kitchen market. The upsurge in real estate projects coupled with the rising demand for space-efficient housing solutions is acting as a substantial driver for the upward trajectory of the modular kitchen market. This trend toward modular kitchens is driven by the need for efficient and flexible kitchen designs that align with evolving consumer preferences and urban living dynamics.

3. Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paint-rollers-global-market-report

The paint rollers market is poised for expansion, with projections indicating a growth to $3.61 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. According to TBRC’s report, one primary factor fueling this growth is the escalating demand for commercial infrastructure development. As more commercial structures are erected and renovated, the demand for tools like paint rollers intensifies, propelling the market's forward momentum in the years to come.

4. Rainscreen Cladding Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rainscreen-cladding-global-market-report

Per the rainscreen cladding global market report 2023, the rainscreen cladding market is projected to expand to $21.4 billion by 2027, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. In 2022, Europe held the distinction of being the largest region within the rainscreen cladding market. This growth reflects the increasing demand for innovative building envelope solutions, driven by factors such as energy efficiency, aesthetics, and durability.

5. Roof Insulation Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roof-insulation-global-market-report

A prominent trend garnering momentum in the roof insulation market is the proliferation of new product launches and advancements. As highlighted in the roof insulation global market report 2023, key players within the roof insulation market are actively engaged in research and development efforts to introduce products that not only minimize environmental impact but also enhance sustainability.

6. Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/structural-steel-fabrication-global-market-report

A notable trend gaining traction in the structural steel fabrication market is the adoption of CNC plasma cutting machines by steel fabricators within their manufacturing facilities. This trend underscores the industry's pursuit of precision and efficiency in steel cutting processes. The integration of CNC plasma cutting technology enables fabricators to achieve accurate and intricate steel cuts, enhancing overall productivity and product quality in the structural steel fabrication sector.

7. Window and Door Frame Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/window-and-door-frame-global-market-report

The window and door frame market is projected to expand to $147.85 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, as per the report. This growth is primarily attributed to the escalating volume of new construction projects. The demand for window and door frames is set to rise in tandem with the surge in construction activities, thus acting as a significant driver for the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

8. Aluminum Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-curtain-wall-global-market-report

According to TBRC’s analysis, prominent companies within the construction sector are directing their efforts towards the innovation of novel solutions for aluminum walls, aiming to solidify their market standing. These advancements reflect a strategic approach to enhance their competitiveness. One notable application involves integrating renewable energy systems onto building façades, enabling seamless incorporation of photovoltaic technology.

9. Construction Drone Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-drone-global-market-report

The construction drone market is projected to expand to $10.46 billion by 2027, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The report highlights the swift pace of urbanization as a major driver. As urban areas continue to develop and expand, the demand for efficient and technologically advanced tools like construction drones is set to rise, serving as a key driver for the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

10. Building Panels Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-panels-global-market-report

According to building panels global market report 2023, the building market is anticipated to attain a size of $273.96 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.83%. This growth trajectory is notably driven by a surge in construction activities. The rising demand for various construction projects is set to act as a substantial propeller for the building panels market.

11. Residential Building Construction Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-building-construction-global-market-report

The projected growth of the residential building construction market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing global population. According to TBRC’s analysis, the number of inhabitants within specific nations or regions rises, there is a corresponding surge in the demand for residential spaces. This factor will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of building construction activities.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.



