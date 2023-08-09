Yardstick Dog Hotel to Open West Nashville Location This Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As dog parents continue to seek the finest care and amenities for their four-legged family members, Yardstick Dog Hotel is expanding to meet those needs in West Nashville. The boutique dog hotel is scheduled to open its second location at 5815 Charlotte Pike on August 21st and will offer boarding (Nighttime), small group daycare (Daytime), and bathing (Bathtime) services.



"We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback this past year," says CEO Dave Atkins. "Our smaller format and more personalized care are really resonating with customers. This West Nashville site will provide the exact same level of hospitality as our Berry Hill location.”





The “thoughtfully-designed, boutique dog hotel” has received over one hundred 5-star reviews to date, meeting the needs of discerning dog parents from the nearby 12 South and Wedgewood-Houston neighborhoods to Williamson County, Gallatin, and even out-of-staters seeking premium pet care while visiting Nashville for the weekend.

“We’re proud of the fact that most of our customers return month in and month out, if not weekly. This allows our Hosts to develop strong relationships with the dogs and their parents and a deeper understanding of each of their needs,” adds Atkins. “We’re especially proud that nearly a third of our customers had never used professional pet services before trying us... and that they keep coming back. It’s the highest compliment we can receive!”

The physical space truly stands out in the world of pet care. Boarding guests stay in spacious suites purpose-built to minimize sound, while daycare playrooms are outfitted with specialty canine-padded flooring and have access to outdoor yards. All guests also have a chance to recharge with scheduled downtime in either of the two sofa lounges.

On the service side, Yardstick’s well-trained Hosts provide on-site overnight supervision and send regular text messages with updates and photos to all parents. Parents may also pamper their pets with treats or toys from a curated room service menu or with bathing services.

