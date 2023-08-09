New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484495/?utm_source=GNW





People with Covid-19 had a statistically greater incidence of type 2 diabetes and other kinds of diabetes in the Asia-Pacific region. Individuals with no history of diabetes who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported to develop insulin resistance and reduced insulin secretion. It has been proposed that integrated rather than disease-specific methods are needed for post-Covid syndrome diagnosis and therapy.



Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (AGIs) are a class of diabetes medications used to treat type 2 diabetes. This activity covers the indications, mechanism of action, contraindications, adverse effects, monitoring, and other critical elements needed by healthcare professionals involved in the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus and its complications. Although alpha-glucosidase inhibitors have been studied as monotherapy and as part of a combination regimen for the treatment of diabetes, they are not considered standard first-line therapy due to their low efficacy and poor tolerance. If the gastrointestinal side effects are tolerated, they may play a role as part of a combination regimen in people who consume high-carbohydrate diets and have high postprandial glucose levels.



This is driving the demand for Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market in Asia-Pacific, thereby driving the market in focus during the forecast period.?



Asia-Pacific Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Trends



Rising Diabetes Prevalence in Asia-Pacific Region



Diabetes prevalence increased alarmingly in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years. Diabetes is at an all-time high in developing countries such as China and India. By monitoring their blood glucose levels, patients with diabetes require several adjustments throughout the day to maintain normal blood glucose levels, such as oral anti-diabetic medicine or the absorption of extra carbs.



Because of the growing diabetic population in the Asia-Pacific region, China is identified as a potential developing market. China is a mature market with associated challenges, such as slow economic growth, an aging population, and increased competition. There is a growing preference for oral anti-diabetics among type 2 diabetic patients in this region, driving the market’s growth under consideration. China includes the largest market share and contributes considerably to the global diabetes medicine market. The country is seeing a considerable surge in generic medicine producers.



Furthermore, the market’s main global firms are encountering fierce rivalry from regional competitors. In the current year, according to Diabetes Australia, “The Australian health system spends USD 2.5 billion per annum directly on diabetes”. On top of this, diabetes is a leading cause of heart disease, which costs the health system more than USD 2 billion per annum. There is also chronic kidney disease, which costs USD 1.7 billion, and stroke, which costs USD 660 million.



China is Expected to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market.



The alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (acarbose, miglitol, and voglibose) are extensively studied in China. They inhibit upper gastrointestinal enzymes (alpha-glucosidases) that convert complex polysaccharide carbohydrates into monosaccharides in a dose-dependent manner when taken orally. As a result, these drugs slow dietary carbohydrate absorption. The slower rise in postprandial blood glucose concentrations may benefit both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Acarbose may also increase insulin sensitivity in older patients with type 2 diabetes, though this may be a nonspecific effect associated with improved glycemia. When used alone or combined with other agents that do not cause hypoglycemia, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors do not cause hypoglycemia. AGIs improve the metabolic profile and potentially lower the risk of long-term hyperglycemia complications in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. They can be used alone or with other antihyperglycemic medications and insulin. There are no links to any serious negative consequences. It makes them especially useful for patients with renal, cardiorespiratory, or liver issues, who are at a higher risk of developing lactic acidosis and thus are not good candidates for metformin therapy. They also do not cause hypoglycemia, making them a viable alternative to sulfonylureas, which are frequently associated with hypoglycemia. Patients should be counselled on maintaining an appropriate diet, as a high carbohydrate diet can exacerbate gastrointestinal side effects.



The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the factors above.



Asia-Pacific Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Industry Overview



The market studied is highly fragmented into many manufacturers like Bayer, SunPharma, Pfizer, and Takeda, holding a presence in all regions. The Asia-Pacific contributes the highest market share in the current year due to many generic products in the region, especially in China and India.



