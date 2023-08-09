Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 9 August 2023

No. 21/2023

New special share-based incentive programme

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has today implemented a new special share-based incentive programme (the "SIP").

The SIP is a programme that serves as a tool for general retention and talent attraction purposes and participants of the programme will comprise certain executives and other key leaders within the ISS Group.

Participants under the SIP will be granted a number of restricted share units (“RSUs”) which entitle the participant, subject to vesting occurring, to receive a number of existing shares in the Company without payment of any consideration, equal to the integral number of RSUs vested which have not lapsed.

The RSUs under the SIP will be subject to a vesting period as determined by the Board of Directors at grant. The vesting period for the initial grants under the SIP will cover the period from the relevant date of grant until 1 March 2025. The SIP is expected to be a revolving programme with the next annual grant to be made starting 1 March 2024.

Vesting of RSUs granted under the SIP is conditional upon the participant remaining employed with an ISS Group company.

Based on the number of expected participants in the SIP, the initial grants made in connection with the implementation of the SIP will comprise up to 71,000 shares in total. The theoretical fair value has been estimated to DKK 10 million, which will be funded by a reduction in the grant of the ordinary long-term incentive programme (LTIP).

Future RSU grants under the SIP from 2024 and forward shall be made at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and are expected to comprise no more than 71,000 shares of DKK 1 each in total on an annual basis.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Director of External Communications, +45 51 71 43 68

