New Delhi, 9th August 2023

VELCAN HOLDINGS: DIVESTMENT OF THE HEO AND TATO-1 HYDROPOWER TANDEM

VELCAN HOLDINGS Group announces it has fully divested its Heo – Tato-1 tandem of hydropower projects (2 hydropower totaling 426 MW located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, hereafter the “Projects”), taken over by a major utility owned by the Government of India.

The Projects were the 2 largest projects of the Group’s cascade of 3 hydropower projects. Following this sale, the Group is left with the third project of the said cascade, the Pauk HEP (145 MW), its last greenfield hydropower project.

The entire cascade development was suspended in September 2021, since the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) had refused to consider vital amendments to the corresponding concession agreements. This came on top of the numerous deadlocks encountered by the projects during the past years regarding essential development activities which mostly depended on the Governments (central and local), such as the delays in the road infrastructure, the inability of the GoAP to make significant progress in the land acquisition and the inability of electricity distribution companies to sign long term bankable power purchase agreements.

The takeover by a public utility appears as a logical outcome in the above-mentioned distressed context, where the sector environment proved to be extremely unfavourable to private developers. Given the very few large projects that were taken over against a payment – and by the Government of India, this transaction illustrates the quality of the projects.

The buyer of the projects refunded a significant part of the project development expenses incurred by the Group in India, although costs incurred out of India (which form the largest part of the total cost - mostly costs of the Group’s engineering and management teams located out of India during 14 years) could not be recovered. The projects were fully impaired since the first half 2021 and this transaction will therefore generate a profit in the 2023 accounts.

The Group will keep looking for a solution for the Pauk HEP.

