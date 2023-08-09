Exploring LVDS Interface IC Market Valued at $545.8 Million in 2022 and Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% till 2031 (TMR Report)

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global LVDS interface IC market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$21 885.0 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for LVDS interface IC is expected to close at US$ 261 billion.



The growing demand for high-resolution displays in consumer electronics, automotive infotainment systems, medical devices, and industrial applications is driving LDVS interface ICs market during the forecast period as LDVS interface ICs enable reliable and high-quality data transfer, making them essential for modern display technologies.

Growing advances in display technologies, such as LCD, OLED, and AMOLED, and the development of displays with higher refresh rates, faster response times, and better color accuracy to drive the LVDS interface IC market. The increasing use of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices has created a demand for low-power and compact interface solutions.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 545.8 Mn Estimated Value US$ 885.0 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 168 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Texas Instruments, Analog Devices/Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, onsemi, Diodes Incorporated, NXP, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Rohm Semiconductor, THine Electronics, ams AG, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Kinetic Technologies

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the LDVS interface IC market was valued at US$ 545.8 million

By type, the thermoset segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the automotive and transportation segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on application, the general metal segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased acceptance of powder coatings in the metal industry.

LVDS Interface IC: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The automotive industry is witnessing a surge in the integration of advanced display panels for infotainment, navigation, and driver assistance systems. LDVS interface ICs enable reliable and high-speed communication between automotive displays and control units.

LDVS interface ICs are finding applications in industrial automation and healthcare devices, where high-speed and reliable data transmission is essential for real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and control.

The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices requires efficient and low-power communication interfaces. LDVS interface ICs enable IoT devices to transfer data efficiently while conserving energy.

Manufacturers are continuously investing in research & development to produce ICs that support higher data transmission rates to accommodate the increasing demand for high-resolution displays and faster refresh rates in various applications.

LVDS Interface IC – Regional Analysis

North America is one of the leading regions in terms of LDVS interface IC adoption, primarily driven by the presence of major semiconductor companies, display panel manufacturers, and consumer electronics manufacturers. The region's strong focus on technological advancements and high demand for innovative display technologies in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and automotive displays contribute to the growth of the LDVS interface IC market.



Asia Pacific is a dominant player in the LDVS interface IC market due to its extensive manufacturing base for consumer electronics and automotive products. The region is home to several key semiconductor manufacturers, display panel suppliers, and consumer electronics giants, making it a major hub for LDVS interface IC production and consumption.



Competitive Landscape

The LVDS interface IC market is highly consolidated with presence of few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, acquisitions to gain competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global LVDS interface IC market report:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices/Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

onsemi

Diodes Incorporated

NXP

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Rohm Semiconductor

THine Electronics

ams AG

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Kinetic Technologies



Key Developments in the LVDS Interface IC Market

In June 2023 - Airbus and STMicroelectronics signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics Research & Development to support more efficient and lighter power electronics, essential for future hybrid-powered aircraft and full-electric urban air vehicles.

- Airbus and signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics Research & Development to support more efficient and lighter power electronics, essential for future hybrid-powered aircraft and full-electric urban air vehicles. Diode incorporated introduces The HXQ LVDS series, which are high-performance crystal oscillator families with very low jitter performance. It is designed to meet the requirements of automotive applications with AEC-Q 200 Grade 3, Grade 2, and Grade 1 qualifications and an operating temperature range of -40°C up to +125°C.

LVDS Interface IC Market – Key Segments

Type

LVDS Serializer and Deserializer

LVDS Repeater

LVDS Buffer

LVDS Transmitter

LVDS Receiver



Application

Backplane

Clock Distribution

LCD/LED Display

PC/Notebook/Tablet

Printer/Scanner

Telecom Device

Others



End-use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Media and Entertainment

Others (IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



