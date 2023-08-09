New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle-East And Africa Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484494/?utm_source=GNW





COVID-19 and diabetes have a significant impact on public health in the Middle East and Africa, as well as elsewhere. Diabetes has been linked to an increased risk of fatal infections and severe infections in COVID-19 patients. Because diabetes is one of the most common health problems in the Middle East and Africa, the current study focused on understanding the epidemiology of COVID-19 in diabetics and the strategies put in place by governments to mitigate its impact. In light of the importance and necessity of the epidemic, countries in the Middle East and Africa have implemented a number of preventative and control measures.



The Middle East and African region have witnessed an alarming increase in the prevalence of diabetes, in recent years, the rate of diabetes is at an all-time high, mainly due to lifestyle changes. Diabetes is associated with many health complications. Patients with diabetes require many corrections throughout the day to maintain nominal blood glucose levels, such as administering additional insulin or ingesting additional carbohydrates by monitoring their blood glucose levels.



This is driving the demand for Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market in Middle-East and Africa, thereby driving the market in focus during the forecast period.



Middle East And Africa Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Trends



Rising Diabetes Prevalence in Middle East and Africa Region



Type-1 diabetes accounts for approximately 10% of diabetes cases in the Middle East and Africa, while type-2 diabetes accounts for 90%. Type-1 diabetes patients must take insulin for the rest of their lives while also eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly. Type-2 diabetes patients must eat healthily, stay physically active, and have regular blood glucose tests. They may also need to take oral medication and insulin to keep their blood glucose levels under control. Diabetes has many complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis and nonketotic hyperosmolar coma. Heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, foot ulcers, and eye damage are all serious long-term complications. Despite extensive research on COVID-19, only a few Middle Eastern and African countries focused on the epidemiology of COVID-19 among diabetic patients and its implications. We emphasize the critical importance of conducting a thorough study to fully understand COVID-19 and its relationship to diabetes in order to develop and implement evidence-based initiatives and policies in the Middle East and Africa.



Therefore, owing to the aforesaid factors, the growth of the studied market is anticipated in the Middle East and Africa region.



Saudi Arabia and Egypt is Expected to Dominate the Middle East and Africa Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market.



Diabetes is one of the mounting health problems the country is facing. Saudi Arabia is ranked among the top three Middle Eastern and African countries with the highest prevalence of diabetes. Saudi Arabia is aiming to reduce the prevalence of the disease by 10% over the next decade. The government is taking on a number of initiatives to stop the epidemic from spreading, such as taxing sugary drinks, promoting physical fitness, and emphasizing preventative care. The government’s focus on combating diabetes and the higher purchasing power of the people in the country may help the market for diabetes drugs, like insulin drugs, during the forecast period.



The government has been working on plans and policies to control the outcome of diabetes. For instance, the Saudi government announced in July 2022 that Saudi Arabia saw growing demand for quality healthcare services spurred by changes, including an increasing and aging population and a growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. The government and private sector are involved in working on healthcare entities, certifications, and regulations. The government is taking steps to have 100 percent of Saudi citizens covered by insurance and is working towards ensuring affordability, access, and quality digital healthcare and primary care with cost-effectiveness.



Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Middle East And Africa Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Industry Overview



The Middle East and Africa alpha-glucosidase inhibitors market studied is highly fragmented by the presence of manufacturers like Bayer, SunPharma, Pfizer, and Takeda etc.



