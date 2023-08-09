New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484492/?utm_source=GNW

The Europe Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market size is expected to reach USD 1 billion over the forecast year, growing at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant effect on the market for insulin drugs and devices. Patients with type-1 diabetes are more affected by COVID-19. Since people with diabetes already have weakened immune systems, COVID-19 causes those immune systems to deteriorate rapidly. Compared to healthy persons, those with diabetes are more likely to experience significant complications. During COVID-19, the manufacturers of insulin drugs worked with local governments to provide insulin drugs to diabetes patients.



NovoNordisk stated on their website that “Since the start of COVID-19, our commitment to patients, our employees and the communities where we operate has remained unchanged, we continue to supply our medicines and devices to people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases, safeguard the health of our employees, and take actions to support doctors and nurses as they work to defeat COVID-19.” Doctors around the world suggested diabetes patients check their diabetes levels more often to be careful and the intake of medicine has increased, which lead to an increase in the usage of insulin drugs.



The rates of newly diagnosed Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes cases are seen increasing among the youth in Europe. The prevalence of diabetes among all ages in the European region is increasing, mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. The prevalence of autoimmune Type 1 diabetes is also increasing in Europe, and as per sources, Europe has the highest number of children with Type 1 diabetes. Though Type 2 patients are initiated with oral drugs, insulin may also be required when glucose levels are not well controlled due to an unhealthy lifestyle. Thus, the demand for insulin also exists among Type 2 diabetes patients.



The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure in Europe are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic drug products. Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors the studied market is anticipated to witness growth over the analysis period.



Europe Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Trends



Rising Diabetes Prevalence in Europe Region



Due to the increased prevalence of diabetes, European nations are burdened with significant healthcare costs. In diabetes care, devices for safer and more precise insulin delivery technological developments increased over time. Medtronic released the first integrated smart insulin pen. With the help of the Medtronic Integrated Insulin Pen, patients may control their blood sugar levels by receiving real-time glucose readings and information about their insulin dosage. The European countries are suffering from the burden of high diabetes expenditure. According to the IDF, the overall diabetes expenditure in Europe among the population aged 20-79 years was USD 156 billion, and it is expected to increase to USD 174 billion by 2040. According to other statistics from IDF, every year, 21,600 children are added to the type-1 diabetic population pool. These figures indicate that approximately 9% of the total healthcare expenditure is spent on diabetes in Europe. For patients relying on insulin pumps or multiple daily injections (MDI) therapy, the CGMs are an effective tool that helps improve glycemic balance without aggregating the danger of severe hypoglycemia.



Better diabetes control is a goal shared by the government and businesses. For instance, the National Service Framework (NSF) program raises service quality and addresses care disparities by establishing national standards. The German Diabetes Society is one of the largest medical-scientific societies in Germany. The organization supports the research and training of medical personnel and develops medical guidelines for the diagnosis of diabetes.



The market will probably rise in the future due to the rising incidence of obesity, expanding genetic risk factors for type-2 diabetes, and the causes mentioned above.



France is Expected to Dominate the Europe Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market.



Although alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are studied as monotherapy and as part of a combination regimen for treating diabetes, they are not considered standard first-line therapy due to their low efficacy and poor tolerance. If the gastrointestinal side effects are tolerated, they may play a role in a combination regimen in people who consume high-carbohydrate diets and include high postprandial glucose levels.



The alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (acarbose, miglitol, and voglibose) are extensively studied in France. Two of them, acarbose and miglitol, are commercially available in the United States and France. They inhibit upper gastrointestinal enzymes (alpha-glucosidases) that convert complex polysaccharide carbohydrates into monosaccharides in a dose-dependent manner when taken orally. As a result, these drugs slow dietary carbohydrate absorption. The slower rise in postprandial blood glucose concentrations may benefit both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Acarbose may also increase insulin sensitivity in older patients with type 2 diabetes, though this may be a nonspecific effect associated with improved glycemia. When used alone or combined with other agents that do not cause hypoglycemia, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors do not cause hypoglycemia.



The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the factors above.



Europe Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Industry Overview



The market studied is highly fragmented into many manufacturers like Bayer, SunPharma, Pfizer, and Takeda, holding a presence in Europe.



