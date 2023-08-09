New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484491/?utm_source=GNW





In North America, the United States is having the highest number of COVID cases with 82 million by April 2022, the country also registered the highest death rate. According to the Diabetes Voice article published in May 2020, close to 40,000 deaths are people with diabetes. In the North American region diabetes patients are more concerned about stocking up the monitoring and managing devices due to this the market increased during these years.



The North American region had witnessed an astounding increase in the prevalence of diabetes, in recent years. In developed countries, such as the United States and Canada, the rate of diabetes is at an all-time high, mainly due to lifestyle changes. Diabetes is associated with many health complications. Comparing the population with and without diabetes, those with diabetes have a 300% increased risk of being hospitalized and thus incur more healthcare expenses compared to non-diabetic people.? Patients with Type 2 diabetes require many corrections throughout the day for maintaining nominal blood glucose levels, such as the administration of additional insulin or ingestion of additional carbohydrates.



The World Health Assembly agreed on a Resolution to strengthen diabetes prevention and control in May 2021. It recommends actions such as increasing access to diabetes medicines and health products and assessing the feasibility and potential value of establishing a web-based tool to share information relevant to market transparency for diabetes medicines and health products.



The FDA approves AGIs for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. They have shown some benefits in type 1 diabetes mellitus and gestational diabetes mellitus but are not FDA-approved for these indications. Acarbose has been shown to decrease body weight in a worldwide observational study. AGIs are particularly useful for reducing postprandial hyperglycemia. They modestly decrease glycosylated hemoglobin levels and also reduce postprandial insulin concentration. Compared with oral antihyperglycemic drugs, they also reduce glucose variability throughout the day. They, however, do not affect fasting insulin and serum triglyceride concentrations.



This is driving the demand for Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors in North America, thereby driving the market in focus during the forecast period.?



North America Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Trends



Rising Diabetes Prevalence in North America Region



According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2022, approximately 37.5 million people, or approximately 11.3% of the US population, had diabetes. People who are overweight are more likely to develop prediabetes, which can progress to type-2 diabetes, putting them at risk for complications, acute and long-term complications, and death. Obesity, an unhealthy diet, and a sedentary lifestyle are all contributing to an increase in newly diagnosed type-1 and type-2 diabetes cases. The increased prevalence of diabetic patients and global healthcare expenditure are indicators of a greater proclivity for diabetic drugs. Type-2 diabetes (T2D) is becoming more common and is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular and renal disease. Meglitinides are oral medications used to treat type-2 diabetes in conjunction with lifestyle changes. They work by stimulating insulin release from pancreatic beta cells, which lowers blood glucose levels.



The North American region has witnessed an astounding increase in the prevalence of diabetes in recent years. In developed countries, such as the United States and Canada, the rate of diabetes is at an all-time high, mainly due to lifestyle changes. Diabetes is associated with many health complications. Comparing the population with and without diabetes, those with diabetes have a 300% increased risk of being hospitalized and thus incur more healthcare expenses than non-diabetic people. Patients with type-2 diabetes require many corrections throughout the day to maintain nominal blood glucose levels, such as the administration of additional insulin or the ingestion of additional carbohydrates.



The United States is Expected to Dominate North America Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market.



Acarbose (Precose), voglibose, and miglitol (Glyset) are medications in the alpha-glucosidase inhibitors class of drugs. These drugs help keep the amount of glucose in the blood from rising too fast after meals. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors help lower postprandial diabetes. These medications reduce the levels of glycosylated hemoglobin and lower the concentration of postprandial insulin. Regulation of post-meal hyperglycemia is vital, as it is associated with the development of complications and also increases the risk of heart problems.



Type-2 diabetes is increasingly prevalent and associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular and renal disease. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors may also be used in patients with impaired glucose tolerance to delay the occurrence of type-2 diabetes mellitus in these patients. They are particularly useful for patients who are at risk of hypoglycemia or lactic acidosis and are not suitable candidates for other antidiabetic drugs such as sulfonylureas and metformin. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are FDA-approved for the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus.



In April 2021, WHO launched the Global Diabetes Compact, a global initiative aiming for sustained improvements in diabetes prevention and care, with a particular focus on supporting low and middle-income countries. The Compact is bringing together national governments, UN organizations, nongovernmental organizations, private sector entities, academic institutions, philanthropic foundations, people living with diabetes, and international donors to work on a shared vision of reducing the risk of diabetes and ensuring that all people who are diagnosed with diabetes have access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable, and quality treatment and care.



Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



North America Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Industry Overview



The North American alpha-glucosidase inhibitors market studied is highly fragmented into many manufacturers like Bayer, SunPharma, Pfizer, and Takeda, holding a presence in all regions.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484491/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________