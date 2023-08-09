New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Filling Machines Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484485/?utm_source=GNW

The Filling Machines Market size is estimated at USD 7.04 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The demand for convenient food packaging is driving packaging miniaturization worldwide, and the automation of production lines enables packaging solution providers to leverage ingenuity and efficiency. Therefore, consistency is driving the growth of the automatic filling machine market.



Key Highlights

Increasing consumer purchasing power is one of the major factors accelerating the growth of the filling machine market. In addition, the rapid development of various industries, increasing introduction of automated and advanced machinery, increasing need for product standardization and desirable hygiene, and individuals’ preference for packaged products boost the growth of the filling machine market.

Growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals is forcing manufacturers to increase the speed of their production lines. There is a growing need for filling machines that can quickly fill materials while maintaining volumetric and weight accuracy. Additionally, aseptic packaging increases as consumers become more conscious of healthy and safe products.

Automated filling machines ease the process on the assembly line and increase the efficiency of the whole packaging process. This is expected to boost the demand for automated filling machines in the packaging industry during the forecast period.

Due to the complexity of the product, manufacturers face unique challenges when installing filling machines. For instance, chemicals can be corrosive or flammable, so manufacturers must meet strict health and safety requirements. Industry often uses bulk containers, which often require dedicated filling machines. Packaging equipment primarily requires higher capital investment for the initial setup. The market for filling machines is likely to be expanded once consumers know the standards and regulations of machines.

The COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in increased demand for packaging, including the packaging that includes the filling process. Packaging that was considered an additional cost became preferred owing to hygiene concerns during the pandemic. ?Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry witnessed increased demand for filling machines with the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Filling Machines Market Trends



Rising Demand from Food and Beverage Segment to Propel the Market Growth



Food and beverages have witnessed healthy growth over the past couple of years, and with this trend, there have been some significant shake-ups. The sector has moved increasingly from imitation to innovation. New technology is driving the packaging industry. As the demand for packed food and beverages increases, the market value also increases. With the continuing increase in the global food service industry, trends apparent in North America, APAC, and Europe have begun to boost the demand for filling machines in the market.

The food and beverage industry encompass businesses that process, package, and distribute raw food materials. This includes fresh, prepared foods as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and packaged items.

Smart packaging is a clever way to package products. Technology can now be embedded into the packaging to provide consumers with more convenience, security, and information. SIG launched its next-generation filling technology, a technical masterpiece with advanced innovations in the previous year. SIG, an aseptic carton packaging company in Switzerland, has unveiled SIG NEO, a significant innovation in filling technology. With a speed of up to 18,000 packs per hour, SIG NEO is the world’s fastest-filling machine for family-size carton packs. SIG launches Combivita, a new family-size aseptic carton pack, which will be filled on SIG NEO machines.

Additionally, in December 2022, Sovda launched the Precision Fill Mini Coffee Bagging Machine. MINI users can fill between four and ten bags per minute using the included foot pedal. Users can program a machine to fill several bags semi-automatically through a touchscreen control panel.

The market is expected to grow in the future owing to rapid expansion, collaboration, the launch of new products, and investment by key vendors in the market. For example, in April 2022, Syntegon opened its doors at the Verna site in Goa, India, to customers and suppliers: The company hosted an in-house show to present its broad portfolio of packaging solutions for food products. With the BVK 2000 mini-bag form, fill, and seal machine, Syntegon showcased a high-speed solution for confectionery products.



Asia Pacific to Dominate the Filling Equipment Market



China’s large and rapidly growing healthcare market has been a target of opportunity for filling machinery due to the presence of major multinational pharmaceutical companies. These companies are among the most significant revenue earners in the Chinese pharmaceutical market.

In India, filling machinery has witnessed significant growth in recent years. The key factors that drive the market’s growth include the rapid changes in packaging trends across the country. There has been significant adoption of new techniques for filling and packaging.

The food and beverage industry plays a vital role in food chains in the country. Increasing consumer needs for safe, hygienic, and healthy food and beverage products worldwide have raised the demand for bottled products as these products are readily available and ready to consume. This, in turn, creates demand for filling machines, and the trend is likely to continue in the projected timeframe.

Japan has one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical industries after the United States, as it constantly focuses on the steady innovation of generic and patented drugs and vaccines. The Japanese government also contributes to this growth through deregulations for international companies to invest in the region, boosting the demand for packaging and filling machinery in the market studied.

The scope of the Rest of the Asia-Pacific region includes multiple countries such as Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia. The market is driven by the surge of international partnerships, biosimilars, an expansion in the export of finished formulations, and a robust generics market.



Filling Machines Industry Overview



The filling machines market has a lot of manufacturers and fierce competition because there are a lot of big companies like JBT Corporation, Tetra Pak International SA, Krones AG, and others that offer the same types of machines, deliver the best in experience machines to their customers, and spend a lot of money on advertising.? Since the market contains many companies and moderate profitability (CAGR), which creates strong rivalry conditions to capture share in the market, the overall intensity of competitive rivalry is expected to be high over the forecast period. ?In October 2022, GEA opened a brand-new, cutting-edge food processing and packaging technology center in Frisco, Texas. The 15,000-square-foot facility, located in the Dallas suburbs, has more than 40 GEA pieces of food product manufacturing machinery. The adaptable facility, run by highly skilled food technologists, gives customers from North and South America a chance to test individual machines up to a whole processing line and train staff. In March 2022, Ampack, a Syntegon business, showcased its freshly extended array of bottle and cup filling machines for liquid to extremely viscous foods at exhibit B-050 in Hall 08.1. The linear filling machine LFS now completes the portfolio in addition to the tried-and-true Ampack FCL, offering solutions for all hygienic levels from clean to aseptic. The new SmartFill dosing approach offers greater versatility and works with a variety of viscosity ranges. It can accurately fill dairy goods as well as vegan dishes like spreads, dips, and delicatessen items.



