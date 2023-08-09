Global Toxoplasmosis Testing Market Aims for US$ 3.5 billion by 2033, Enhancing Diagnostic Precision: Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toxoplasmosis testing market recorded a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033, according to this latest industry analysis by Persistence Market Research. the global toxoplasmosis testing market is predicted to reach US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2033.



Toxoplasmosis testing detects infections caused by a microscopic parasite called Toxoplasma gondii. The procedure involves a blood test to check the presence of any antibodies to this parasite. The type of antibody and its amount shows if the infection is a recent one or recurrent. Diagnosis of toxoplasmosis usually involves serological testing to measure immunoglobulin G (IgG) to confirm the presence of any infection.

Advancements in diagnostic technologies have significantly reshaped the landscape of disease detection and management, particularly in the field of toxoplasmosis testing. Introduction of advanced and sensitive testing methods, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and automated immunoassays, has ushered in a new era of quicker and more accurate diagnosis, surpassing traditional methods in terms of efficiency and precision.

One of the key advantages of these advanced techniques is the rapid turnaround time they offer. Traditional methods often necessitated lengthy incubation periods and subjective interpretation of results. With PCR and automated immunoassays, results can be generated within hours, expediting clinical decision-making and reducing patient anxiety. Moreover, the accuracy of these methods reduces the likelihood of false positives and negatives, leading to more informed treatment choices.

Multiplex assays that could simultaneously detect multiple pathogens, including Toxoplasma gondii, are becoming more popular. These assays offer a comprehensive approach to diagnosing infections, allowing healthcare providers to gather more information from a single test. Regulatory requirements for diagnostic tests are evolving, influencing the approval and adoption of new testing methods and technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide revenue from serological tests reached US$ 877.8 million in 2022.

Blood samples accounted for 43% share of the global market in 2022.

By end user, diagnostic laboratories led with 49.4% market share in 2022.

North America led the global market with the United States accounting for US$ 917.7 million in 2022.

“Development of targeted and reliable serodiagnostic approaches to toxoplasmosis infection testing and increasing availability of testing services are driving market expansion,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Collaborations between diagnostic companies and healthcare organizations, as well as partnerships between research institutions, influence the competitive landscape within the toxoplasmosis testing market. Such collaborations are expected to lead to the development of cutting-edge testing solutions.

In June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced a collaboration with Seegene, Inc., a prominent player in multiplex molecular diagnostics on a global scale. This partnership aims to jointly work on creating and bringing to the market molecular diagnostic products focused on infectious diseases for clinical applications.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the toxoplasmosis testing market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on

Test type [serological tests (dye tests, indirect hemagglutination assays, direct agglutination assays), ELISA, PCR, ultrasound, MRI, biopsy],

[serological tests (dye tests, indirect hemagglutination assays, direct agglutination assays), ELISA, PCR, ultrasound, MRI, biopsy], Sample (blood samples, amniotic fluid, cerebrospinal fluid),

(blood samples, amniotic fluid, cerebrospinal fluid), End user (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories),

(hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories), Across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the toxoplasmosis testing market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

More Trending Research Reports-

