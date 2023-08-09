Demand for Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market Size Is Predicted to Surge USD 11953.2 Bn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 38.2%

New York, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cellulosic Ethanol Market By Feedstocks (Agriculture Residue, Forest Residue, Energy Crops, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) And Others), By Application (Gasoline And Detergent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cellulosic Ethanol Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 650 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11953.2 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 38.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Cellulosic Ethanol? How big is the Cellulosic Ethanol Industry?

Cellulosic Ethanol Report Coverage & Overview:

Cellulosic ethanol is the alcohol that is been produced from the feedstock available in a wide range of agricultural residues and plant materials. This biofuel is produced from algae, grasses, woods, and several other plants. It is chemically identical to the first-generation bioethanol but differs only with the use of raw materials by the process of cellulose hydrolysis.

The Prospects for the Cellulosic Ethanol Market: An Exhaustive Analysis

The market for cellulosic ethanol is in the midst of a spectacular transition that is being propelled by a confluence of factors, including innovative research, environmentally responsible business practises, and technological developments. Cellulosic ethanol has attracted a significant amount of attention and investment due to its status as an environmentally friendly and renewable alternative to conventional fossil fuels.

The Most Important Facts About the Cellulosic Ethanol Industry:

Production of Sustainable Bioethanol: There has been a recent uptick in the number of research and development projects that are being undertaken with the intention of optimising the production of bioethanol from plant byproducts. There are a number of initiatives currently underway that are investigating the viability of using second-generation bioethanol (SGB) as a conventional petrol and diesel alternative. This development is very encouraging.

Innovative Technologies: Groundbreaking developments, such as unconventional mixtures of solvents, are paving the way for a more effective method of converting plant cellulose into bioethanol. The operation of these technologies takes place under relatively benign conditions, resulting in increased productivity, decreased toxicity, and an approach that is friendlier to the environment.

Collaborative Efforts: The NILE (New Improvements for Lignocellulosic Ethanol) project is a great example of how people from all around the world may work together to achieve a common goal. NILE is an organisation that is committed to enhancing bioethanol manufacturing technologies and expediting the transition to more sustainable energy sources. It does this by bringing together industrial and scientific organisations from several nations.

Benefits Both to the Economy and to the Environment: Cellulosic ethanol provides both economic and environmental benefits that are significant. The manufacture of it helps to cut down on emissions of greenhouse gases and lessens the damage done to the environment by conventional fossil fuels.

Growth and Potential in the Market: There is a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly practises and renewable energy sources, which positions the market for cellulosic ethanol to experience substantial growth in the next years. The market is projected to play an important part in the worldwide transition towards a more sustainable energy future, and projections show that it will follow a favourable trajectory in the near future.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Growth Dynamics

The global cellulosic ethanol market is growing at a lucrative rate. Growing demand for eco-friendly fuel, supporting government policies & regulations, rise in the use of cellulosic ethanol as an alternative to corn-based ethanol are the major factors that are driving the growth of the global cellulosic ethanol market. In the first generation ethanol, starch & sugar are derived from crops like wheat, beet, corn, & sugar cane and are used to produce alcohol.

On the other hand, agricultural plant waste like corn stover & straw, lignocellulosic raw materials like wood chips, energy crops like switchgrass & miscanthus, and several other by-products of tree maintenance & lawn are been used in the production of cellulosic ethanol. Thus, cellulosic ethanol is cheaper as compared to other bioethanol. Additionally, the production of cellulosic ethanol contributes to economic development as the use of locally available feedstock lowers the dependence on fossil fuels, and thus decrease in the import of fossil fuels will aid to minimize the fiscal deficit & trade deficit.

Thus, all these advantageous factors of cellulose ethanol are contributing to the growth of the global market. Moreover, easily available feedstock and ability of the cellulosic ethanol to lower oil dependency and greenhouse emissions are also some of the key aspects that are boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in technological advancements and heavy investments in R&D activities are the factors that are likely to drive the growth of the global cellulosic ethanol market over the forecast period. However, complexities in production and high initial cost may hamper the growth of the global cellulosic ethanol market.

The global cellulosic ethanol market is temperately hampered by the outbreak of Covid-19. The strict lockdown and restriction on transport & trade led to disruption in the supply chain. Thus, the manufacturers of cellulose ethanol had to face challenges as the unavailability of raw materials occurred. The major key players had to temporarily close their production units during the first half of the year 2020. Moreover, the demand for biofuel decreased during the pandemic period. However, with ease in restrictions, the industries will work at a rapid pace and steady growth in the market will be observed in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 650 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11953.2 million CAGR Growth Rate 38.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Abengoa Bioenergy, DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Beta Renewables, Mascoma, Novozymes, POET-DSM, British Petroleum, InbiconGranBio, Clariant, THE VINCENT CORPORATION, Axens, and INEOS Bio, among others. Key Segment By Feedstocks, By Application and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cellulosic ethanol market is segmented based on feedstocks, applications, and region.

The global market is segmented based on the application of gasoline and detergent. The detergent segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the current environment, there is a greater awareness of personal hygiene & clean surroundings, which has boosted demand for laundry & household cleaning goods, boosting the detergent market growth. Sustainable cleaning supplies and zero-waste laundry detergents are becoming more and more in demand in developing nations.

Enzyme-based products created without the use of synthetic colors or scents are considered eco-friendly laundry detergents. Manufacturers work to create biodegradable, phosphate-free detergents that are also devoid of hazardous compounds derived from petroleum. Thus, the growing use of bio-based products in the production of detergents is expected to drive market growth.

The global Cellulosic Ethanol market is segmented as follows:

By Feedstocks

Agriculture Residue

Forest Residue

Energy Crops

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Others

By Application

Gasoline

Detergent

Browse the full “Cellulosic Ethanol Market By Feedstocks (Agriculture Residue, Forest Residue, Energy Crops, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) And Others), By Application (Gasoline And Detergent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cellulosic-ethanol-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cellulosic Ethanol market include -

Abengoa Bioenergy

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

Beta Renewables

Mascoma

Novozymes

POET-DSM

British Petroleum

InbiconGranBio

Clariant

THE VINCENT CORPORATION

Axens

INEOS Bio

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global cellulosic ethanol market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 38.2% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global cellulosic ethanol market size was valued at around USD 650 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11953.2 million, by 2030.

The increasing demand for cellulosic ethanol owing to environmental concerns is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on the feedstocks, the energy crop segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the gasoline segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Opportunities

Expanding Horizons in Research and Development

A surge in research and developmental initiatives is reshaping the landscape of sustainable bioethanol production systems, marking a significant trend within the bioethanol industry. A focal point of this research is the conversion of plant waste into second-generation bioethanol (SGB), which holds immense potential. Notably, numerous projects are underway, aiming to replace conventional gasoline and diesel with bioethanol alternatives. As an illustration, scientists from Kanazawa University's Institute of Science and Engineering made significant strides in August 2021 by formulating inventive solvent combinations. This breakthrough allows for the efficient breakdown of the robust plant cellulose structure, yielding bioethanol. These pioneering solvents operate under moderate conditions, boasting lower toxicity levels and a more environmentally friendly profile compared to their predecessors.

Further propelling this trajectory, the NILE (New Improvements for Lignocellulosic Ethanol) initiative serves as a collaborative nexus. This endeavor brings together 21 influential industrial and scientific entities hailing from 11 member nations, collectively pursuing advanced research endeavors in the realm of bioethanol manufacturing.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cellulosic Ethanol industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cellulosic Ethanol Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cellulosic Ethanol Industry?

What segments does the Cellulosic Ethanol Market cover?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Feedstocks, By Application and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global cellulosic ethanol market, as the United States and Canada are the strongest market for cellulosic ethanol and are estimated to hold the maximum share of the overall market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the market over the forecast period. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are the major countries in the region adopting alternative fuel options. Severe pollution concerns in some countries such as India and China due to burning non-renewable fuels like gasoline, coal, and diesel are contributing to the high pollution level in the region. Hence, the demand for alternative biofuel is growing in this region at a significant rate.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2021, POET, a US-based biofuel company, acquired the bioethanol assets from Flint Hills Resources for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would bring even more plant-based, high-quality biofuels and bioproducts to the customers and expand the company’s production capacity by 40%.

