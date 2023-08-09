Global Market for Table Runners Expected to Surpass US$ 2 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for table runner was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation of around US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a steady 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.3 billion.



Homeowners frequently adjust their house decor to coincide with various seasons and holidays. Themed table runners are quite popular throughout holiday seasons like Christmas, Thanksgiving, as well as Easter. The increase in demand for seasonal design items is a factor in the growth of the table runner market.

People desire to appear joyful and festive during these times, and decorating their houses appropriately for the season or holiday is a wonderful way to do it. The availability of so many different patterns and styles makes it simpler for people to pick something that fits their own particular style. Decorative table runners are one simple method to achieve so.

Innovative materials can provide fresh textures, designs, and finishes that improve table runners' aesthetic appeal. Manufacturers are experimenting with different fabric mixes, printing methods, and surface treatments to produce distinctive patterns that suit varying client tastes and interior design trends.

Table runner producers now provide materials with enhanced practical qualities such increased stain resistance, water resistance, or ease of maintenance. These goods are more enduring and durable since they are produced from high-quality textiles that can resist heavy use.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 120 Pages Market Segmentation By Material, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Etsy, Inc., Balsa Circle, LLC, DII Design Imports, Saro Lifestyle, Solino Home, Kirti Global, Premier Table Linens, CV Linens, Urquid Linen, Sweet Pea Linens, Inc., Other Key Players

Key Findings of Market Report

Table runners are a common choice regarding home décor since they are an inexpensive way to add flair and color to a space.

The layout of table settings must include table runners.

Table runners not only provide a sense of beauty to the space but also preserve the table's surface.

Table runners are available in a range of hues, textures, as well as materials to match any style of interior decorating.

Market Trends for Table Runner

The development of new materials has a significant impact on customer preferences, environmental initiatives, and product differentiation, which helps to drive the table runner market's revenue.

Table runners with special features, improved aesthetics, and increased environmental sustainability are made using innovative materials, which may be created from scratch or improved upon.

New patterns, textures, and finishes can be provided by innovative materials, which will improve table runners' aesthetic appeal. Manufacturers have been experimenting with various fabric combinations, printing processes, and surface treatments to produce distinctive patterns that suit varying consumer preferences and interior design fads.

Manufacturers of table runners are also providing items with enhanced practical qualities like superior stain resistance, repellent to water, or simple maintenance. These goods are more enduring and durable since they are produced from high-quality textiles that can resist heavy use.

Global Table Runner Regional Market Outlook

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest share. The primary markets for table runners in the area include the United States and Canada. The market dynamics in North America are being driven by an increase in spending on home décor. The expansion of the business in the area is also being fueled by increased availability to a variety of materials and textiles.

The textile industry is expanding, and consumers are spending more money on luxury and designer goods, which is driving up market revenue in Europe. Table runners are popular in the region's largest markets, which include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, as well as Italy.

Global Table Runner Market: Key Players

Leading market participants in the table runner industry are making large investments in thorough research and development initiatives, especially to launch cutting-edge goods. Key players mostly employ mergers and acquisitions as well as product portfolio expansion as their tactics.

Companies that make table runners are utilizing material innovation to provide distinctive selling features for their goods. They are using cutting-edge materials or fusing conventional textiles with contemporary components to set their products apart from those of rivals and forge a distinctive brand identity.

Popular companies in this sector include Etsy, Inc., Balsa Circle, LLC, DII Design Imports, Saro Lifestyle, Solino Home, Kirti Global, Premier Table Linens, CV Linens, Urquid Linen, and Sweet Pea Linens, Inc.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for table runner are:

Retail World Limited introduced the polyester Jacquard Textured Table Runner in June 2023. The table runner has a modern design and is simple to use.

Varity, an environmentally friendly table runner constructed from sturdy, machine-washable cloth, was unveiled by Inside Elementary in May 2021. The table runner is simple to keep and clean.

Global Table Runner Market Segmentation

Material Cotton Chiffon Jute Polyester Others (Velvet, Foil, Satin, etc.)

End-user Residential Commercial

Distribution Channel Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





