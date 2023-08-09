Evolution & Resilience: Reusable Packaging Market Primed for Growth at CAGR 5.5% and Anticipated to hit US$ 186.3 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reusable packing market is forecast to experience a growth of 5.5% over the estimated time, as per FMI's analysis. The industry's size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 109.09 billion in 2023. By 2033, the market is projected to touch US$ 186.3 billion.



Reusable packaging has always been around from time immemorial. Historically, people used reusable bottles and containers as the standard packaging format. Wine, milk, and other beverages were all used to be contained in large refill systems.

However, since the introduction of single-use packaging solutions as a more cost-effective option and a key differentiator for brands, reusable packaging has been replaced, barring certain economies and specific segments.

Currently, consumers are exhibiting a renewed interest in reusable solutions due to growing sustainability concerns and a governmental ban on single-use packaging. Moreover, many countries have also implemented single-use bans, quotas, and taxes to encourage the adoption of reusable packaging. For instance, restaurants, cafes, and bistros in Germany that offer drinks and food ‘to go’ are also compelled to provide their products in reusable material from 2023.

Drivers and Challenges Impact Market Dynamics. Find more insights in your sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15498

Another instance includes the introduction of disposable cups for fast-food outlets and coffee shops in 2022. All these developments display increasing receptivity of consumers toward reusable packing solutions.

Due to a surging revival of interest in reusable packing, new start-ups, and pilot solutions are also being introduced, especially in food and food-service application areas. Reusable packing solutions can also appear in the personal care and beauty sector (with refill pouches).

However, these new solutions are not yet widely adopted and are associated with premium products. To make an impact in the market, these start-ups are expected to detect key enablers for the growth and size their potential customers to penetrate the reusable packing industry deeply.

Several factors pose a barrier to manufacturers. These include lack of infrastructure, acceptance, product safety and cost, and regulatory push for packaging solutions.

Still, plenty of accelerators are expected to boost reusability to scale considerably, surpassing present penetration, becoming a disruptor in packaging, and inculcating brand loyalty. These factors include regulations promoting reuse, dedicated consumer demand for circular solutions, and adaptation of stores and products to reusable packaging.

Top Highlights from FMI’s Analysis of the Reusable Packing Market:

Asian countries like India and China are expected to observe significant CAGR as the countries move away from single-use plastics.

Canada is surfacing as a key market in North America, which is expected to observe considerable growth prospects for manufacturers offering reusable packing solutions.

Within Latin America, Mexico is projected to offer substantial business opportunities for reusable packing as these solutions promise cost-efficiency and less waste, thus appealing to the large masses.

Australia is gaining interest from vendors as a profitable business location for reusable packing solutions. Consequently, many distributors are expected to set their foot in the market over the next decade.

Speak to our Research Analyst and unlock the Market Share Analysis today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15498

FMI Uncovers Recent Developments:

Nefab Group AB Group launched FiberFlute, a sustainable substitute for foam, in August 2021. This fiber-based packaging solution offers excellent cushioning performance for various products. The partnership between Corruven Canada Inc. and Nefab Group AB brought FiberFlute to life. The product is distinct from plastic-based packaging solutions as it is a 100% paper-recyclable and fiber-based solution. It can also endure extra shock with less material than polyethylene foam, resist several drops, and function well in dry and humid conditions.

Nefab Group AB extended its reach in North America in May 2021. The company has introduced new production sites in Tucson (Arizona), Houston (Texas), and Gainesville (Florida) in the United States.

Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA. launched a new Ecobulk MX 560 to its exhaustive product range in March 2021. This development came into place to meet customer expectations and supply chain requirements. This new Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) has less height than the general models and a minimal volume capacity of 150 gallons and 560 liters. These specifications make it suitable for applications where smaller containers are an added benefit but where high quality and optimum performance are also crucial.





Key Companies Profiled:

Tri-pack Packaging Systems Ltd. Brambles DS Smith IPL Plastics Menasha Corporation Myers Industries Nefab Group Rehrig Pacific Company Schoeller Allibert Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA Vetropack Holding Buckhorn IFCO SYSTEMS RPP Containers Amatech ORBIS Corporation Alpega Group GEFCO

Customize your report with country-specific insights and save up to 30%: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15498

Reusable Packing Market Outlook by Categorization:

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Glass

Foam



By Product Type:

Pallets

Crates

Dunnage

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

Boxes

Drums & Barrels

By End-use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics & Transportation

Consumer Durables



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

Next Generation Packaging Market Demand: The global packaging market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing population, technological advancements, and rising consumer demands related to product packaging. Next-generation packaging is an advanced form of packaging technology.

Intelligent Packaging Market Growth: Total demand for intelligent packaging will rise at 9.0% between 2023 and 2033. By the end of 2033, the global intelligent packaging industry size is set to reach US$ 56.0 billion. Intelligent packaging sales will accelerate at a robust pace over the next ten years.

Active Packaging Market Share: The global active packaging market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period. The active packaging market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 64.71 Billion by the year 2033.

Oxygen Indicator Labels Market Sales: The global oxygen indicator labels market size is expected to reach US$ 989.3 Million in 2032. The oxygen indicator labels market is growing rapidly. As per FMI Analysts, the global Oxygen indicator labels market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market Value: The global time temperature indicator labels market is expected to account for US$ 917.6 million in 2023. It is slated to further expand at a positive CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, which would increase its valuation to US$ 1,715.6 million in 2033.

Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Volume: As per the latest industry analysis by FMI, the active packaging type is estimated to be the most used packaging type across the global active, smart & intelligent packaging market with 3/4th of the market share in 2022.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size: The overall outlook for the temperature controlled packaging solutions market is expected to remain positive. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% through 2030 to reach US$ 23.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Waterproof Packaging Market Trends: Amid the rapid expansion of the packaging industry, emerging trends reveal that sales of waterproof packaging are projected to increase, with the top 3 countries anticipated to hold approximately 35% to 40% of the market by the end of 2022.

Disposable Food Containers Market Analysis: With the rising adoption of disposable food containers across sectors like restaurants and eateries due to their low cost and sanitary nature, the global disposable food containers market size is projected to grow at 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 and 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com