A 1 Auto Transport Touts NAFA Announcement About Their Listing in the NAFA Online Buyer's Guide

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc., a company based in Aptos, CA, takes pride in announcing the company has been listed in the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA) Online Buyer's Guide. NAFA is a world-renowned non-profit organization for professionals who manage fleets of sedans, trucks, law enforcement vehicles, and buses of all kinds and sizes, and a wide variety of military and off-road equipment for organizations in various parts of the world. They can help ship trucks, household goods, motorcycles, freight, boats, heavy equipment, RVs, and more.

The entry for A-1 in the buyer’s guide says, “Our experienced network offers hassle-free transportation at unbeatable prices that can't be matched. With offices located in major cities throughout America and beyond, we are committed to delivering excellence every step of the way. Our mission is to empower people with convenient access to a secure worldwide car shipping service so they can focus on what matters most — achieving their dreams without worrying about vehicle logistics. Our vision is to become an industry leader through innovative solutions that ensure customer satisfaction and superior service wherever you travel, creating peace of mind one shipment at a time.”

A-1 Auto Transport provides not just regular auto transport and shipping services for various kinds of vehicles. They also provide: enclosed (covered) transport; all terrain vehicle (ATV) transport; freight shipping; shipping of trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs); military and armed forces auto transport; importation of a car to the US; door to door pickup and delivery; and state to state moving. They also offer VIP services for luxury cars, electric cars, classic cars, and exotic cars.

Enclosed car shipping offers an extra level of security and protection, ensuring that the car will arrive at its destination safe and sound. Those who have high-end, luxury vehicles, vintage hotrods, antique autos, and exotic cars usually prefer enclosed carriers over other shipping methods. A covered car transport compared to other alternatives, such as open carrier shipping, offers the best level of security and protection. It will not only protect the vehicle from rocks, the weather, and other road debris that may be kicked up by the road, but it will also ensure that the vehicle will not be seen by curious eyes and prevent passersby from causing damage to the car. Furthermore, more than half a million cars are stolen every year in the US, which means the extra security offered by enclosed shipping is a good investment.

A-1 Auto Transport can also provide freight shipping for those who require something to be transported that can’t be classified under any of the other shipping services. Their transport service is not limited to vehicle or other kinds of equipment. The items that they can transport with their freight shipping services include: mining supplies & equipment; construction equipment; industrial supplies; oversized loads & heavy haul; boilers; turbines; refrigerated freight; containerized cargo (intermodal freight); less than a truckload (LTL); full truckload; general cargo hauling; distribution services; expedited freight transport; and warehousing & storage.

Established in 1988 by Tony Taylor, A-1 Auto Transport has evolved into a premier car shipping company. The company began as a 24 hour emergency shipping and roadside assistance service with just one tow truck in Watsonville, CA. The company has continued to expand and currently has a fleet of trucks that now operate in various parts of California. A-1 Auto Transport had purchased its first auto transport carrier in 1992, and this has grown into a fleet of more than 50 carriers who transport vehicles across the country. In 1998, the demand for the company’s services surpassed their capacity, which led them to launch the brokering side of the business by leveraging their vast knowledge about the industry and the partnerships they have established with reputable companies through the years.

