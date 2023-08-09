BAX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Baxter Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Baxter between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 11, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Baxter International Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company’s projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Over the course of the Class Period, Baxter’s stock price declined by nearly 50%, eliminating billions of dollars in market capitalization.

