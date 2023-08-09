SE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Sea Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Sea between April 23, 2022 and May 15, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 19, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Sea Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sea overstated its ability to manage the growth of its user base and loan book while enhancing its profitability; (ii) Sea’s expansion to a broader user base and growing loan book rendered the Company significantly more vulnerable to higher credit losses; (iii) as a result, the Company was likely to book a significant increase in loan loss reserves; (iv) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Sea’s earnings; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

