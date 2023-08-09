APLS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Apellis Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Apellis between January 28, 2021 and July 28, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of SYFOVRE’s clinical trials was insufficient to identify incidents of retinal vasculitis in patients receiving SYFOVRE injections; (2) as a result, the commercial adoption of SYFOVRE was subject to significant, unknown risk factors; and (3) therefore, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

